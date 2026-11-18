Erling Haaland’s last-gasp penalty breaks Danish hearts and sends Norway to UEFA Nations League quarters – Watch

Denmark needed a draw to go through to the next stage, but Norway's inspirational performance helped the Vikings reach the quarter-finals

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Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

Norway delivered a comeback for the ages as the Vikings staged an emphatic turnaround to beat Denmark on the final matchday of the UEFA Nations League group stages. A late penalty from their star number 9 Erling Haaland sealed the victory and sent the Norwegians to the quarter-finals along with two-time champions Portugal from Group D.

Portugal, who have begun life without five-time Ballon d’or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, was the first team to reach the last eight stages from the group, which also included Wales, who have finished at the bottom of the table.

Both Norway and Denmark needed a win to stay alive in the competition and it was the latter team that had started the game on a positive note. Even a draw was enough for the Danes to go through but the Norwegian Vikings had other plans.

Denmark took the lead early on in the 11th minute through Rasmus Hojlund who was set up perfectly by Gustav Isaksen. Three minutes later, the Danes went 2-0 ahead when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg found the back of the net with a calm header and the goal was provided by Isaksen yet again.

Up until the half hour mark, it seemed as if Denmark were going to dominate the entire game, but four minutes after Norway’s opening goal was ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), Erling Haaland, inevitably, found the back of the net from a Martin Odegaard pass.

@goal These wins always feel the best. Coming back from 2-0 down is basically Christ walking on water most days, and Haaland finishing it in the 96th is cold. https://t.co/t0NfQ7Q2Y9 — Rhune in japan (@RhunePettitt) November 18, 2026

That sparked a memorable comeback for Norway, who left the field with plenty of confidence at half-time. However, the Vikings had to wait until the 83rd minute to score the equalizer through Odegaard, but the score line of 2-2 meant that Denmark were still cruising towards the quarters.

As Norway kept pushing for a third goal, the moment arrived in the dying moments of the six-minute extra-time.

Danish defender Joachim Andersen appeared to be handling the ball and it was spotted by the on-field referee Halil Umut Meler, who was sent to the pitch side monitor for a check by the VAR.

In the final seconds of the match, Erling Haaland completed his brace with a calm penalty that saw him find the bottom corner.

Come for Haaland’s shirtless cele, stay for him kissing a fan’s bald head https://t.co/A0MENKUx2Q — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) November 18, 2026

It sent Norway to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League, which will resume when the next international break takes place in March.