EXCLUSIVE | Robin Singh recalls favourite memory from Kolkata derby and famous Rolly-Tolly duo ahead of East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan

Robin Singh also expressed his gratitude to the East Bengal FC for giving him his first big shot at playing in Indian football in an exclusive chat with us

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/football/exclusive-robin-singh-recalls-favourite-memory-from-kolkata-derby-and-famous-rolly-tolly-duo-ahead-of-east-bengal-vs-mohun-bagan-8548966/ Copy

File photo of Robin Singh from his East Bengal playing days. (Photo: East Bengal FC/Instagram)

Former Indian footballer Robin Singh has fond memories of his time at East Bengal FC, but one moment that continues to stand out from his playing days, whenever he looks back at the Kolkata derby against arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant, is the famous “Boat celebration” he pulled off a decade ago.

The former forward recalled it as a core memory from the Kolkata derby during an exclusive chat with us ahead of the all-important East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan fixture in the Indian Super League today. In his own words, Robin claimed that the boat celebration is an act that remains popular among Red and Gold supporters.

He said the gesture became a special memory for East Bengal fans, who continue to bring it up whenever they meet him.

“One memory that a lot of East Bengal fans talk about is the boat celebration. I think it comes from the logo of Mohun Bagan, where they turned around and said, ‘You sank that ship?’ And I clearly did, because it stuck with them,” an amused Robin Singh said.

The celebration dates back to East Bengal’s 2-0 victory over Mohun Bagan in the Calcutta Football League on November 26, 2010, at the Salt Lake Stadium. Robin scored both goals in the match, finding the net in either half. After his opening goal in the 12th minute, he celebrated by pretending to row a boat alongside his teammates, taking a dig at Mohun Bagan’s boat emblem.

The celebration quickly became one of the memorable moments of that derby. East Bengal had also beaten Mohun Bagan twice earlier that year, making the victory their third consecutive derby win of 2010.

Robin also spoke about his attacking partnership with Australian striker Tolgay Ozbey. The duo became popular among East Bengal supporters, who fondly called them the ‘Rolly-Tolly’ combination. He said the response from fans even years after those matches makes the memories special.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling, when you still get to go to Calcutta, and people still say that, you know, we enjoyed that celebration, and your combination with Tolge Ozbe, or as they like to call it fondly, the Rolly-tolly combination was something that they lived for,” he added.

Robin also expressed his gratitude towards the supporters and hinted that he would love to experience playing in the derby once again.

“I’m grateful that I get to give them such memories and they still talk about it. And that’s why, you know, I said I was short of words. If I get an opportunity to play again, maybe I’ll roll back the clock for a few years. I love putting a smile on the people that have supported me throughout the career, and East Bengal was the team that gave me my opportunity to play in Indian football,” Robin Singh concluded.

The first Kolkata derby of the 2026-27 ISL season between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan takes place today at the Salt Lake Stadium from 7:30PM (IST) onwards. Live streaming will be available on the Sony Sports network TV channels and Sony LIV app/website.