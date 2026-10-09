FC Goa head coach and Sandesh Jhingan opens up on season opener against Chennaiyin FC, says ‘We want to control more than the opponent’

FC Goa head coach shares his plans and expectations ahead of the ISL2026-27 season opener against Chennaiyin FC. Scroll down to read the full story.

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FC Goa coach and defender Sandesh Jhingan on ISL 2026-27 Opener

FC Goa will be kicking off their MG Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 campaign on October 10 when the clash with Chennaiyin FC. The match will take place at FC Goa’s home ground, where the team will look to start the new season with a win.

Before the opening match, FC Goa held a press conference with head coach and defender Sandesh Jhingan. Both spoke to the media about the team’s preparations, plans and expectations for the new season. They also shared their thoughts on the opening match and what the team needs to do to get a good result.

FC Goa will aim to make the most of playing at home and give its fans a strong performance. The team will look to follow its plans and use its preparations to good effect against Chennaiyin FC. On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC will also try to win its first match of the season. Both teams will be eager to begin their ISL 2026-27 campaign on a positive note.

The head coach said that it is important for the team to follow the club’s style and stay true to its identity. “FC Goa has a clear identity that we always want to compete, remain competitive through the season, and nothing changes there. The club has an identity, and we want to control as much as possible, more than the opponent, to give ourselves the best chance to win the game.”

Speaking about the challenge of beginning the season against Chennaiyin FC, the head coach said: “We want to start strong, with the right mentality and high concentration from the very beginning, because it’s not going to be easy. Chennai is a good team and a good opponent. It’s the first game, and we are all looking forward to it.”

Sandesh Jhingan said that teamwork and following the coach’s plans are important for the team to do well. “At the end of the day, the tactical part, the system, everything comes from the head coach. It’s a collective thing, and I’ve learned in life that when everyone is involved in something that is going to bring success, there are more chances for the team to succeed.”