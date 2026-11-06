FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Streaming Info, ISL Match PJN Stadium, Goa: When, Where, How to Watch on TV and Online

Here are the live streaming details for the Indian Super League (ISL) between FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC. Scroll down to find out all the details.

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FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2026 live streaming details (Image - X)

FC Goa will play against Bengaluru FC in Gameweek 5 of the MG Indian Super League on Friday. The match will take place at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margoa. Goa will look to win at home, while Bengaluru will try to move closer to the top of the table.

Bengaluru are third in the table with seven points from three matches. They started with a 3-2 win over Sporting Club Delhi. They then beat Chennaiyin FC 2-0. In their last match, they drew 1-1 with NorthEast United FC. Vinith Venkatesh came on as a substitute and scored in the 93rd minute. His goal helped Bengaluru earn one point.

FC Goa are sixth in the table with five points from three matches. They first drew 1-1 with Chennaiyin FC. They then played out another 1-1 draw against Sporting Club Delhi. Goa recently got their first win of the season by beating Inter Kashi 2-1 in Pune. Francisco ‘Franchu’ Feuillassier and Christian ‘Chiki’ Borrego scored the goals.

Bengaluru beat Goa 2-0 the last time they played at Fatorda in April 2026. Sunil Chhetri and Namgyal Bhutia scored for Bengaluru.

Goa will not have head coach Gouramangi Singh on the sidelines as he was sent off in the match against Inter Kashi. Aakash Sangwan, Harsh Patre and Ronney Kharbudon will also miss the match.

Bengaluru will be without Shivaldo Singh due to injury. However, forward Mihailo Perović could return to the team. He did not play in their last match against NorthEast United FC. His return will depend on a fitness test before the game.

Goa assistant coach Shameel Chembakath said the team must use home support to their advantage. He also said they need to improve their attack and defence. “We respect them (BFC) but we have also prepared well, analysed them. For this game, we need to be organised defensively and manage every situation of the game. And also be brave whenever we have the possession. One of the things which we are also missing is the end product in the final third and that is what we are focusing on,” he said.

Bengaluru coach Pep Muñoz said Goa will be a tough team as they like to keep the ball. “They want the ball, they have Spanish players that I know quite well. I know how they play and what they can offer.”

“The tactics, the structure this weekend will change a little bit, because we have to face an opponent that plays differently, they defend in a different shape,” he said.

Ahead of this important clash. It’s time to find out the live-streaming details for FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC clash.

When is FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Indian Super League match going to take place?

The FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Indian Super League will take place on Friday, November 6.

Where is FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Indian Super League match going to take place?

The FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Indian Super League will be held at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margoa, Goa.

What time will FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Indian Super League match start?

The FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Indian Super League match will start at 7:30pm IST.

Where FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Indian Super League match LIVE on TV in India?

The FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Indian Super League match will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports Network.

How can I watch FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Indian Super League match live streaming in India?

The FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Indian Super League match will be available for live streaming on the official Indian Super League YouTube channel.