FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: Chiki’s equaliser earns hosts a point in ISL 2026-27

FC Goa came from behind to draw 1-1 against Chennaiyin FC in their ISL 2026-27 opener. Irfan Yadwad scored for Chennaiyin before Chiki equalised with a header.

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ISL 2026-27: Chiki rescues FC Goa as Chennaiyin FC settle for 1-1 draw (Photo: IANS)

ISL 2026-27: FC Goa settled for a point in their opening game of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 season, playing out a 1-1 draw against Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Saturday. Irfan Yadwad put Chennaiyin ahead in the 64th minute, but Chiki’s header 11 minutes later helped the home side avoid defeat.

Neither side could find a goal in the first half but the game opened up after the break. Chennaiyin took their chance to go in front, but FC Goa hit back with more attacking intensity. Despite creating opportunities towards the end, neither side managed to score a winner.

Goalless first half in Fatorda

Both sides started the game looking to build their attacks patiently from the back. FC Goa tried to make the most of their home outing while Chennaiyin FC tried to keep it tight and look for openings in the final third.

There were spells of attacking play at both ends, but the defences kept things under control. Neither team could make the most of its forward moves, and the first half ended without a goal.

Irfan Yadwad puts Chennaiyin FC ahead

Chennaiyin FC broke the deadlock in the 64th minute. Irfan Yadwad found space to lash a right-footed shot into the far corner to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

Yadwad hit the SIUUU before Chiki rose highest to equalise Watch #MGISL live on YouTube and SonyLiv https://t.co/n0kxkbU6Or — MG Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 10, 2026

The goal put FC Goa on the defensive as Chennaiyin looked to build on their lead. Ramon Taque also tested the hosts with a powerful attempt towards the bottom-left corner from a tight angle on the right.

FC Goa, however, did not take long to find their response. Ramon came close to scoring in the 70th minute with a curling effort from distance, but his shot struck the post. Udanta Singh then threatened with another attempt that rattled the crossbar.

Chiki’s header restores parity for FC Goa

The home side finally found the equaliser in the 75th minute. A foul on Udanta Singh in the attacking half gave FC Goa a free-kick opportunity, and Chiki made it count.

The forward latched onto the delivery and went past the bottom right corner to make it 1-1. The goal gave FC Goa fresh momentum as they looked to complete the comeback in front of their home supporters.

Late chances fail to produce a winner

After going level, FC Goa kept pressing and Chiki had another shot from inside the box in the 79th minute. Chennaiyin FC also had opportunities to regain the lead.

Ramon rose to meet a cross from the left, but his header went over the crossbar with the goalkeeper off his line. The visitors could not find another breakthrough, while FC Goa were unable to turn their late pressure into a winning goal.

FC Goa finished with four corners, while Chennaiyin FC had one. However, neither team could find the decisive moment in the closing stages.

The result leaves both sides with a point each at the start of their ISL 2026-27 campaigns.