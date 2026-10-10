FC Goa Vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2026-27: When, where to watch – All you need to know

FC Goa host Chennaiyin FC in their ISL 2026-27 opener as Gouramangi Singh and Clifford Miranda look to start their campaigns with a win. Get the full preview and live streaming details here

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File photo of FC Goa's training session. (Photo: IANS)

FC Goa will look to start their Indian Super League 2026-27 campaign with a win when they host Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on matchday one of the league today. The match will kick off at 7:30 PM (IST) with both teams determined to put last season behind them and make a strong start.

FC Goa head into the game under new head coach Gouramangi Singh, who has taken charge after Manolo Marquez’s departure. The Gaurs have made changes to their squad, with the return of Spanish forward Jorge Ortiz and the arrival of midfielder Alex Vallejo and winger Isak Vanlalruatfela.

However, Goa’s recent results have been mixed. They lost to FK Arkadag in the AFC Champions League Two preliminary round and suffered a 2-0 defeat to Dempo SC in their final pre-season game. They did beat Chennaiyin in a pre-season friendly, though, which will give them some confidence ahead of the season opener.

Also Read: Bengaluru FC Vs SC Delhi, Indian Super League 2026-27: When, where to watch the ISL season opener?

Chennaiyin FC, meanwhile, will be eager to improve after finishing 13th in the previous ISL season. Head coach Clifford Miranda has retained his position and has worked to strengthen the squad ahead of the new campaign.

The Marina Machans have brought in Indian players Ayush Dev Chhetri, Brison Fernandes and Glan Martins, while French midfielder Madih Talal and Brazilian forward Ramon Tanque have added options in attack. Chennaiyin have played seven pre-season friendlies, winning their most recent match against Bengaluru FC. Their only defeat in that run came against Goa.

The match will also see two former teammates, Gouramangi Singh and Clifford Miranda face each other as head coaches. Goa will look to make home advantage count, while Chennaiyin will aim to begin their rebuilding process with a positive result.

After a truncated single legged swiss format last season, the ISL returns to its usual double round robin league format, meaning that all the teams will strive for consistency this season.

Other than this fixture, Bengaluru FC will lock horns with SC Delhi in the season opener at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium from 5:00PM (IST) onwards.