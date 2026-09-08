FIFA Ballon d’or 2026: Kylian Mbappe expresses confidence about winning coveted golden ball, says this could be his year

Mbappe had an outstanding World Cup campaign, winning the golden boot for the second edition in a row and also scored 42 goals for Real Madrid this season

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Kylian Mbappe (bottom) of France scores a goal during the bronze final match between France and England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Miami, the United States, July 18, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)

It’s that time of the year when the debate for the next Ballon d’or winner intensifies. The best player of the 2025-26 season will be awarded on Monday, October 26 with London hosting the entire event instead of Paris, which is a first in more than six decades. Ahead of the much anticipated ceremony, French and Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has expressed confidence of winning his first golden ball.

Kylian Mbappe had an exceptional individual year even though major silverwares went missing. He finished the season without a single trophy with Real Madrid in what was his season year at the Santiago Bernabeu.

At the 2026 FIFA World Cup across the North Americas, Kylian Mbappe’s France had emerged as the top contenders to lift the coveted title but Les Blues eventually finished fourth in the competition. The two-time World champions lost the semi-final against eventual winners Spain and then lost the Bronze medal or third/fourth place match in front of England.

However, Mbappe had an outstanding World Cup campaign, winning the golden boot for the second edition in a row. He outscored Lionel Messi by scoring 10 goals throughout the tournament.

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For Los Blanos, Mbappe scored a total of 42 goals and provided seven assists in 44 appearances across all competitions. While speaking to the media recently, the Frenchman stated that it’s normal to be associated in Ballon d’or conversations when someone plays for a club as big as Real Madrid.

“I think when you play for Real Madrid, the best club in the world, people associate you with this award. There are many people that speak about me and the Ballon d’Or. Of course I’ve made history in the most important competition,” Mbappe said.

The 27-year-old, who finished third in Ballon d’or rankings back in 2023, claimed that he believes he is the best player in the world and that this could be the year he finally wins the golden ball but expressed caution about journalists having the right to vote, something that could take the chance away from him.

“Maybe it’s a good year for this but people can vote according to what they think. I always think I’m the best but everyone has their own opinion. Maybe people think different ways. I don’t think it’s a discussion we need to have. Of course this year could be good for me to win the Ballon d’Or. But journalists vote,” Kylian Mbappe concluded.

This season, Kylian Mbappe has already scored four goals in as many appearances.