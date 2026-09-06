FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirms re-election bid despite growing opposition

FIFA has confirmed that Gianni Infantino will seek re-election as president in March 2027 despite growing opposition over his controversial investment plan.

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FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirms re-election bid despite growing opposition. (Photo: X)

FIFA president Gianni Infantino will stand for re-election in 2027, with the world football governing body confirming that he remains committed to seeking another term despite growing opposition to his leadership.

The 56-year-old Swiss has been FIFA president since 2016 and is now aiming for a fourth term. If re-elected, he would remain in charge of world football until 2031. The election is scheduled for March 18, 2027, at the FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco.

FIFA confirms Infantino’s re-election plans

FIFA has now publicly reiterated Infantino’s decision to contest the election after questions were raised over whether he would continue with his plans.

A FIFA spokesperson said: “The Fifa president announced in April that he will stand for re-election in 2027. Of course, nothing has changed. Mr Infantino will be standing for re-election.”

Infantino had already announced his intention to run during the FIFA Congress in Vancouver in May. However, the latest confirmation comes at a time when he is facing pressure from several parts of the football world.

Controversial investment plan sparks Opposition

The latest development comes after Infantino faced strong criticism over a now-abandoned proposal to bring private investment into FIFA competitions.

The plan, known as FIFA Forward Enterprise, would have allowed private investors to take stakes in the commercial side of major FIFA events. The proposal was eventually scrapped after facing significant opposition.

UEFA has been among Infantino’s strongest critics. The European governing body had threatened to boycott FIFA competitions, including the World Cup, during the dispute. UEFA has also continued to challenge FIFA over the controversial plan.

Several European football associations have also withdrawn their support for Infantino’s candidacy. Italy’s football federation, for example, officially announced in August that it would no longer back his bid.

Victor Montagliani emerges as potential challenger

Infantino remains the only officially declared candidate at this stage. However, Concacaf president Victor Montagliani is being viewed as a possible challenger.

A candidate needs the support of at least 106 of FIFA’s 211 member associations to win the presidency. Nominations for the election must be submitted by November 18, 2026.

UEFA is also believed to be working towards finding a credible candidate to challenge Infantino, although no rival has formally announced a bid yet.

Infantino keeps focus on another term

Infantino was in Poland for the FIFA Women’s Under-20 World Cup when reporters asked him about his future on Saturday. He chose not to discuss the matter at the time.

With FIFA now confirming that his plans have not changed, attention will turn to the coming months and whether a serious challenger emerges before the November 18 deadline.

For now, Infantino remains on course to seek another four-year term as FIFA president.