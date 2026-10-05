Former all-rounder Robin Singh catches up with Diego Forlan and Ronald Araujo ahead of India vs Uruguay clash

India will face Uruguay in a first-ever friendly football match tomorrow at the Salt Lake Stadium

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Diego Forlan and Robin Singh interacting with each other at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. (Photo: Robin Singh/X)

Former India cricketer Robin Singh, who is now active as a coach and mentor in several franchise leagues, spent some quality time teaching the Uruguay national football team players about the mechanism of a cricket ball ahead of the South American giants’ clash against India in a first-ever international friendly tomorrow at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Robin Singh was also spotted discussing cricket with Uruguayan head coach Diego Forlan who knows a thing or two about India. Forlan was one of the very first of those retired international players who agreed to take part in the first few seasons of the Indian Super League.

The former Uruguay striker featured in the 2016 season for the Mumbai City FC and was famously sent-off with a straight red card during the ISL semi-final against Atletico de Kolkata. Exactly 10 years later, Diego Forlan will take charge of only his third game, since taking charge as La Celeste’s head coach on an interim basis two months ago, on Indian soil.

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Uruguay’s trip to India is a part of the All India Football Federation’s plans to welcome three FIFA World Cup 2026 playing nations. The Blue Tigers have already locked horns with Panama (1-1) and Brazil (4-0) and they will conclude the international window with a meeting against the inaugural world champions.

Ahead of the contest at the Salt Lake Stadium, Forlan and some of his players caught up with former India cricketer Robin Singh. The ex all-rounder took to his official X account and posted two photos of him interacting with Diego Forlan and Uruguay players Lucas Torreira and Ronald Araujo.

It seemed as if Robin Singh was teaching them about the dynamics of a cricket ball and how the seam works in a real cricket match.