Former Arsenal head coach Arsene Wenger in line to challenge Gianno Infantino during FIFA presidential elections next year

The FIFA presidential elections are due to take place on March 2027 at the Moroccan capital of Rabbat

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FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development Arsene Wenger addresses a press conference, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.(IANS)

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger could emerge as a major challenger to Gianni Infantino in the race for the FIFA presidency, with the Frenchman considering whether to enter the election scheduled for March 2027.

Wenger, who currently serves as FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development, is reportedly weighing up the possibility of running for the top position in world football. The 77-year-old has been considering the move for several weeks and is yet to make a final decision.

Infantino, who has been FIFA president since 2016, is expected to seek another term. However, his leadership has faced criticism following a series of controversies, with several football officials reportedly looking for an alternative candidate ahead of the election.

One of the major issues surrounding Infantino’s presidency was his FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal, which involved bringing private investors into the commercial operations of the World Cup. The plan faced strong opposition from UEFA and other football bodies before being withdrawn.

Wenger publicly distanced himself from the proposal in August, saying that he had first learned about it through media reports.

“The decision to withdraw the project was absolutely necessary and beyond question, because I firmly believe in an independent FIFA that serves our game with commitment, transparency, and integrity,” Wenger had said.

The development raised questions about his relationship with Infantino, who appointed him to his current role in 2019 after his departure from Arsenal.

Wenger spent 22 years at Arsenal, becoming one of the most successful managers in the club’s history. He won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups during his time in north London.

Arsene Wenger is currently serving as the Chief of Global Football Development, a post that Wenger took over in 2019 after leaving Arsenal. He is also the chairman of the FIFA Technical Study Group as he also advises on possible changes to the Laws of the game.

He had also introduced a tweak in the offside rule but his idea to implement a proposed “daylight” rule, where an attacker’s entire body had to be completely ahead of the last line of defence, did not materialize.

His current contract with the global football governing body is set to expire at the end of this year, but it could change depending upon the the results of the presidential elections.

When are the presidential elections?

The FIFA presidential elections are due to take place on March 18, 2027 during the 77th FIFA Congress at the Moroccan capital of Rabbat.