Former Real Madrid midfielder and 2014 FIFA World Cup golden boot winner James Rodriguez retires from international football

James Rodriguez retires from international football after 15 years with Colombia, here's a look back at his career

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James Rodriguez (C) of Colombia vies for the ball during the round of 32 match between Colombia and Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Kansas City, the United States, July 3, 2026. (Xinhua via IANS)

James Rodriguez has announced his retirement from international football after nearly spending 15 years career with the Colombia national team.

The 35-year-old midfielder confirmed his decision through an emotional message on social media. Rodriguez thanked the Colombian fans, his teammates, coaches and family as he closed what he described as one of the most important chapters of his life.

Rodriguez made his Colombia debut in 2011 and went on to become one of the most recognisable players in the country’s football history. He finished his international career with 131 appearances and 31 goals, making him Colombia’s most-capped player and second-highest goalscorer behind Radamel Falcao.

His name, however, will always be closely linked with the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Rodriguez was the star of Colombia’s memorable run to the quarter-finals. He scored six goals in five matches and finished as the tournament’s top scorer. His most famous moment came against Uruguay in the round of 16, when he controlled the ball on his chest before firing a stunning volley into the top corner from outside the box.

The goal was later awarded the FIFA Puskas Award for the best goal of 2014. His performances also earned him a move to Real Madrid after the World Cup, with the Spanish club signing him from Monaco for a reported €75 million.

Rodriguez continued to play a major role for Colombia in the years that followed. He represented the country at the 2018 World Cup and was also part of the squad for the 2026 World Cup. He became Colombia’s record appearance holder during the 2026 tournament.

The midfielder also enjoyed an impressive Copa America 2024 campaign. He helped Colombia reach the final and was named the tournament’s best player, although Argentina eventually won the title.

Across his international career, Rodriguez became the player Colombia looked to for creativity, goals and chances. His left foot, passing ability and set-piece delivery made him one of the team’s most important players for more than a decade.

His final World Cup appearance came in 2026, when Colombia were knocked out by Switzerland in the round of 16. He now leaves the international stage after representing Colombia in three World Cups and five Copa America tournaments.

Rodriguez will continue his club career, having recently returned to Colombia to join Atletico Nacional. His international career though is now over with the 2014 World Cup remaining the defining chapter of his time in the famous yellow shirt.