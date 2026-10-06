Four goals in 14 minutes, Michael Olise stars as France stage terrific turnaround win to see off Belgium

Zinedine Zidane's side scored more than a goal for the first time since the former Real Madrid manager took over earlier this summer

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Michael Olise (L) of France celebrates scoring with teammate Ousmane Dembele during the UEFA Nations League 2026/27 League A Group A1 match between Belgium and France in Brussels, Belgium, Sept. 28, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)

It took only 14 minutes for France to stage a comeback win over Belgium in what was both the team’s final outing of this international window on matchday four of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League. The two-time world champions, now led by head coach Zinedine Zidane, will go undefeated from the international break.

This was also the first time since Zidane’s appointment as head coach that France scored more than one goal in a match. Earlier in the international window, Les Blues had secured 1-0 wins against Turkiye and Belgium respectively and also had a 1-1 draw against 2020 European champions Italy.

Yesterday, in the reverse fixture against Belgium, the French side trailed for more than 40 minutes but they were able to turn it all around within 14 minutes.

Belgium had started the game positively as they dominated possession for the better parts of the first-half before converting the dominance into a 1-0 lead, thanks to Dodi Lukebakio’s 35th minute strike, which was nicely set up by defensive midfielder Romeo Lavia.

France went into the half-time break knowing that they would have to be at their absolute best in order to stage a comeback, and they had to wait until the 77th minute to find the levelling goal which eventually came from Desire Doue’s left footed effort from the edge of the Belgian box.

France Vs Belgium full match highlights..

It was really a mind blowing comeback from France with Olise scoring two goals https://t.co/xgpqmYHxzO — BIG ZONA (@ODUMODUPETERS22) October 5, 2026

That goal filled the French players with immense confidence and they had enough firepower and creativity than Belgium expected. Four minutes after scoring the equaliser, Manchester City’s number 10 Rayan Cherki put Les Blues in front with a composed finish after a cutback pass from Michael Olise who came on as a substitute at the hour mark.

The Bayern Munich attacker, who has been in a sensational form in this international window, scored a brace himself with both the passes coming from Desire Doue. Olise scored twice within the space of five minutes, first in the 88th minute and then in extra-time (90+1).

It rounded off a prolific yet nervy night for France who find themselves on top of Group A with a fine record of three wins and a draw from four outings.

Just too much aura https://t.co/zh8l0l4hbE — G (@Gideoomatic) October 5, 2026

On the other hand, Belgium were pushed to the third spot after thwarting a 1-0 lead to go down 4-1. Italy are firmly holding on the second spot with seven points while Turkiye still await a victory after four games.

When is the next international window?

The next international window takes place a month later on November with club football set to return this weekend all across the globe.