Good news for football fans, FIFA announces USA, Mexico, Costa Rica, Jamaica as hosts of 2031 Women’s World Cup

FIFA names USA, Mexico, Costa Rica, Jamaica as hosts for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2031. Scroll down to read the full story.

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FIFA announces USA, Mexico, Costa Rica, Jamaica as hosts of 2031 Women's World Cup (Image - X)

Good news for all football fans! FIFA has made a big announcement for the Women’s World Cup 2031. FIFA named the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica as the co-hosts for this big event. In the FIFA Women’s World Cup, there will be 48 teams who will feature in the tournament.

On the other hand, England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales have been confirmed as the hosts for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2035, according to the FIFA website.

Read more: Brazil Named Hosts For FIFA Women s World Cup 2027

It was announced by FIFA during an online meeting. All member countries agreed to the two hosting bids. The bidding process started in March 2025. The decision comes almost 35 years after the first FIFA Women’s World Cup took place in 1991. At that time, the tournament featured 12 teams.

Speaking ahead of the designation of the respective hosts, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said, “Our objective, of course, is making women’s football truly global, and to build the future together with all Member Associations and with all stakeholders. Today, we decide here on the hosts of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2031 and 2035. This is a proud moment for you, this is a proud moment for us, for all of us.”

“But 2031 and 2035 should reach far beyond the pitch. More women players, more girls inspired, more women coaches, more women referees, more women administrators, more women leaders. Our priorities for the women’s game are very, very simple: we have to expand the game globally, we have to close the gaps that still, of course, exist and we have to build the future together,” Infantino added.

Infantino said everyone around the world should get the opportunity to play football. He added more chances, better facilities and more support are needed to help the game grow. He said that working together can bring positive changes to football across the world.

“Football belongs to everyone, everywhere in the world, and we have to create opportunities, we have to create development, we have to create infrastructure. We need resources, as well, to be able to make this happen. And together, we will have a real impact,” he concluded.