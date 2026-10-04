Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka score braces as England hand Croatia their heaviest defeat

Fresh off the FIFA World Cup 2026 bronze medal, Thomas Tuchel’s Three Lions produced one of their best performances under the German head coach as England crushed Croatia 7-0 in the UEFA Nations League in Rijeka yesterday.

Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka scored twice each, while Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon and Morgan Rogers were also on target as England recorded Croatia’s heaviest defeat. The result also strengthened England’s position in Group A3 and boosted their hopes of reaching the Nations League quarter-finals.

England needed only eight minutes to open the scoring. Bellingham picked out Kane, who finished strongly to put the visitors ahead. The early goal settled England and they continued to put Croatia under pressure with their pressing and quick passing.

Bellingham then doubled the lead in the 21st minute. Gordon created the opening with a good run and cross, allowing Bellingham to finish from close range.

Hoy Inglaterra le pasó por encima a Croacia… solo 7-0 pic.twitter.com/LoGPqKLaxA — Adal Franco ☀️ (@AdalFrancoR) October 3, 2026

Croatia struggled to deal with England’s movement. Gordon was a constant threat on the left and added a third goal in the 39th minute, heading in a cross from Jarell Quansah.

England went into half-time 4-0 ahead after Saka finished a move created by Bellingham. The England midfielder had already scored once and was causing problems whenever he moved forward.

Croatia had little answer to England’s pace and pressure. Mateo Kovacic missed a good chance to pull one back before the break, but England were comfortably in control.

The second half followed the same pattern. Kane scored his second in the 53rd minute after Elliot Anderson delivered a quality cross into the box. The England captain’s two goals took his international tally to 89.

Saka then added his second in the 68th minute after taking advantage of a defensive mistake. Morgan Rogers completed the scoring in the 87th minute after being sent through by Bellingham.

Bellingham finished the night with a goal and three assists, while Kane and Saka both scored twice. Gordon also had a goal and an assist. Alex Scott impressed on his full debut in midfield alongside Elliot Anderson and Bellingham.

Tuchel was delighted with the performance and called it a “complete performance”. He praised the team’s pressing, movement and finishing while also pointing out that England kept their intensity until the final whistle.

The win was particularly important for England after their earlier Nations League defeat to Spain. They now have a strong chance of finishing in the top two and moving into the quarter-finals. The seven-goal defeat was the biggest in Croatia’s history.

England will now return home to face Czechia on Tuesday, carrying plenty of confidence after a performance that showed just how dangerous Tuchel’s side can be.