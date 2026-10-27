Harry Kane wins maiden Ballon d’or men’s best player award – Here are all the winners from the 70th annual ceremony

Harry Kane saw off competition from Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal who finished second and third whereas Spain international Alexia Putellas won the Ballon d'or feminin

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Harry Kane during the 70th Ballon d'or ceremony. (Photo: X)

England captain and Bayern Munich star striker Harry Kane had become the first Englishman in over two decades to win the prestigious Ballon d’or award for his incredible contribution for club and country last season. Kane was adjudged the best men’s player for 2026 in the 70th annual Ballon d’or ceremony at the Palladium theatre in London.

The Bayern Munich striker beat Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal to claim football’s biggest individual honour.

Kane enjoyed a remarkable 2025-26 season, scoring 61 goals in 51 appearances for Bayern Munich. He also scored 12 goals in the UEFA Champions League and helped the German club win the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal titles. Including his international appearances for England, Kane finished the campaign with 73 goals in 65 games.

The 33-year-old also scored six goals at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where England reached the semi-finals. His performances across club and international football helped him secure the award.

Mbappe finished second in the men’s Ballon d’Or voting, while Barcelona winger Yamal came third. Manchester City midfielder Rodri finished fourth, with Lionel Messi rounding out the top five.

In the women’s category, Alexia Putellas won the Ballon d’Or for the third time in her career. The Spanish midfielder, who previously won the award in 2021 and 2022, was recognised after another successful season. Her victory also extended Spain’s run of winning the women’s award to six consecutive years.

Barcelona’s Yamal won the men’s Kopa Trophy for the third consecutive year, while his club teammate Vicky Lopez claimed the women’s Kopa Trophy. The awards recognise the best young players in men’s and women’s football.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente won the men’s Johan Cruyff Trophy for Coach of the Year, while Barcelona women’s coach Pere Romeu took home the women’s award.

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon won the men’s Yashin Trophy, while Barcelona goalkeeper Cata Coll received the women’s award.

Paris Saint-Germain were named Men’s Club of the Year, while Barcelona won the Women’s Club of the Year award. Kane also collected the men’s Gerd Muller Trophy for the leading goalscorer, while Mexico’s Charlyn Corral won the women’s award.

Arsenal and England winger Bukayo Saka received the Socrates Award for his humanitarian work.

The ceremony took place at the London Palladium, marking the first time London hosted the annual ceremony. Kane’s win was the highlight of the evening, ending England’s 25-year wait for a men’s Ballon d’Or winner with Michael Owen being the last Englishman to win it in 2001.