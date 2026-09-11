Harry Maguire recalls EMOTIONAL setback ahead of Manchester United and Manchester City Premier League derby face-off, says ‘It’s disappointing…’

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire expressed emotional moments ahead of Manchester United and Manchester City Premier League derby face-off. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Harry Maguire recalls derby memories

The focus now shifts to Old Trafford, where Manchester United and Manchester City will meet on September 13 in another exciting Manchester Derby. The two English giants will once again battle for local bragging rights in one of football’s biggest rivalries.

Speaking to JioStar in an interview, star Manchester United defender Harry Maguire shared his memorable Manchester Derby moments. The first memory, he recalled in his mind, was leading the team (Manchester Derby) at the Etihad Stadium.

Harry Maguire recalls derby highs, defeats and Amad’s late winner

“Captaining and leading the boys out for my first Manchester derby in 2019 and getting the win away from home is a special feeling because we knew what it meant for the fans. At that moment and at that time, I think Man City were probably the team to beat, so to go there and do it over your rivals was a big win.”

He also opens up about the pain of Manchester Derby’s defeat at Old Trafford. “It’s right up there with losing against Liverpool, both big rivalries. It’s disappointing to lose any game of football, but when you lose at home, especially at Old Trafford in front of your fans to your rivals, it hurts for a while. You just want the next game to come and get the win and get back on track.”

He also recalled one more amazing moment. “To be 1-0 down and then to turn it around, and have Amad score that late winner, it was a great feeling for us during the game but also after the game as well with our fans. That’s football, I think that’s why it’s so exciting that you can score or turn a game on its head in moments. There’s no better way than winning in the last minute.”

Harry Maguire recalls playing through injury and backs his team to challenge city

He also reacted to playing the full game in Michael Carrick’s first game despite medical advice. “I had been out injured for quite a while, and as the game approached, there was a lot of debate about whether I should start or not. The medical team recommended that I play a maximum of 60 minutes. But once I got on the pitch, I didn’t want to come off. As the game went on, I ended up playing the full match. The adrenaline and the desire to help the team took over. I just couldn’t see myself walking off when the team needed me out there.”

He revealed one of his most memorable moments, challenging Manchester City ahead of the derby. “We know they’re a top team and have dominated English football over the last nine years now. But we know that we’ve got a great squad, great depth, that we can compete with anybody.”