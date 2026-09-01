Head coach Khalid Jamil announces 26-member India football squad for international matches vs Brazil, Panama and Uruguay

Khalid Jamil and co will begin their preparations for the high-profile friendlies from September 14 onwards in Bengaluru

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File photo of the Indian and Brazilian football team. (Credits: IANS)

Indian men’s football team head coach Khalid Jamil has announced his 26-man squad for the Blue Tigers’ upcoming high-profile friendly matches against three FIFA World Cup playing nations, which also took part in the 2026 edition held across the North Americas earlier this year. All three of India’s opponents are South Americans with only one of those nations not winning the world title.

The friendlies will kick-off with India’s meeting with Panama on Saturday, September 26 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Benglauru. The Blue Tigers will then fly to Kolkata for a blockbuster fixture against former five-time world champions Brazil on October 3 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, also known as the Salt Lake Stadium.

The iconic venue, which also infamously welcomed Argentina legend Lionel Messi, will also host the inaugural FIFA World Cup winners Uruguay on Tuesday, October 6. This will be the first time that team India will face these three opponents over 90 minutes but it has also come at a cost.

Also Read: Lionel Messi retires: Top five most memorable matches of the Argentina legend

The All India Football Federation had the chance of sending the Indian team to the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup, where the Blue Tigers were invited by the apex governing body themselves. However, the AIFF declined the opportunity to participate in the exclusive tournament in order to host the World Cup playing nations, which is certain to attract massive eyeballs.

The AIFF knows that it can generate heavy revenue through ticket sales and broadcast. While some people are absolutely against this move, others have appreciated the Indian board’s efforts to bring high-profile foreign teams on Indian soil.

The Blue Tigers could have faced similar competition in the ASEAN Cup, which would have also given them a reality check as to where they stand in South East Asia, but now they have a few monumental tasks in hand. Khalid Jamil and co will begin their preparations from September 14 onwards in Bengaluru.

India’s squad for friendlies against Panama, Brazil and Uruguay

Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill and Som Kumar.

Defenders: Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer and Ricky Meetei Haobam.

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Farukh Choudhary, Lalengmawia Ralte, Macarton Nickson, Mohammed Sanan, Ricky Shabong and Sahal Abdul Samad.

Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams and Vikram Partap Singh.

Other than these 26 players, the AIFF has also confirmed that four players – goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari, defenders Chinglensana Singh Konsham and Roshan Singh Naorem and midfielder Suresh Singh Wangjam – will be on standby and they will be called-up if required.