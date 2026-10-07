Head coach Khalid Jamil makes his assessment after Blue Tigers' 6-1 thrashing by Uruguay in last friendly

India coach Khalid Jamil said the team must learn from its recent defeats against Brazil and Uruguay and insisted that facing top sides remains important for the development of Indian football.

India ended its international window with a 6-1 defeat against Uruguay on Tuesday, three days after losing 4-0 to five-time world champions Brazil. The two heavy defeats came after India had started the window with a 1-1 draw against Panama.

Jamil, however, said the players should not dwell on the results and instead focus on what they can take from the experience.

“I told the players after the game that such results are part of the game and we don’t have to worry,” Jamil told Times of India. “They have to continue giving their best, whether it’s club or country. There is no individual to blame for the losses. It’s collective responsibility,”

India conceded 10 goals in two matches against Brazil and Uruguay, with mistakes and lapses in concentration proving costly. Jamil said the main lesson from the Uruguay game was simple.

“There’s only one big learning from this game: make a mistake and these big teams will punish you,” he said.

India stayed in the game for long periods against both Brazil and Uruguay but struggled towards the end. Uruguay scored three times in the final 30 minutes, while Brazil added two goals during the same period. Panama also found a late equaliser in the opening match of the window.

Jamil admitted that India’s performances dropped after the opening half-hour and said fitness and concentration could have played a role. “Maybe fitness is the issue, or lack of concentration,” he said.

The India coach also accepted that his game plan could have been better but said it was too early to start blaming individuals. He wants to watch the matches again before making a proper assessment.

“Maybe my game-plan should have been better. This is not the right time to point out mistakes. I want to watch the matches again and see what we could have done better,” Jamil said.

Despite the results, Jamil has no regrets about taking on Brazil and Uruguay. India could have opted for less demanding fixtures but instead chose to play two of the strongest teams available, along with Panama.

“This was a collective decision,” Jamil said. “If the results were good, everyone would say this was a fine decision. Sooner or later, we have to play against such good teams,”

The defeats have exposed areas India need to improve, particularly concentration, fitness and defending under pressure. But Jamil believes such matches can help the team understand the level required against stronger opponents.

India ended the international window conceding 11 goals and scoring two, once each against Panama and Uruguay.