IND vs NZ: New Zealand thrash India 5-0 in Auckland friendly, Blue Tigers suffer humiliating defeat

India suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat against New Zealand in the first friendly in Auckland. An early own goal by Bijoy Varghese and a brace from Jesse Randall put the Blue Tigers on the backfoot.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/football/ind-vs-nz-new-zealand-thrash-india-5-0-in-auckland-friendly-blue-tigers-suffer-humiliating-defeat-8544365/ Copy

IND vs NZ: New Zealand thrash India 5-0 in Auckland friendly (Photo: X)

India’s football team had a very bad day in Auckland. The Blue Tigers lost 5-0 to New Zealand in the first friendly match on Thursday. This was India’s first-ever match on New Zealand soil, and it turned out to be a night to forget for coach Khalid Jamil and his players.

India came into this match without their senior goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who was dropped from the squad. New Zealand, who will play in the FIFA World Cup, showed from the very first minute why they are a much stronger side. They were faster, stronger, and better with the ball in every part of the field.

Worst Possible Start For India

The match started in the worst way for India. Just five minutes after kick-off, New Zealand put pressure inside the Indian box. In the mess, Indian defender Bijoy Varghese tried to clear the ball but ended up putting it into his own net. It was an own goal, and New Zealand were 1-0 up.

After that early goal, India tried to settle down but New Zealand did not give them any time. The home team kept attacking from both sides, and India’s defence looked under pressure every time the ball came near their box.

Jesse Randall Takes The Game Away

The star of the first half was New Zealand winger Jesse Randall. He was too quick and too smart for the Indian defence.

In the 34th minute, Randall scored his first goal to make it 2-0. India had no answer to his pace on the wing. Just before half-time, in the 43rd minute, he scored again. With his second goal, New Zealand went into the break with a 3-0 lead. At that point, the game was almost over for India.

Coach Khalid Jamil tried to change things at half-time. He made five changes at once. Jay Gupta, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Mehtab Singh, Ricky Meetei Haobam and Muhammad Suhail came on to the field. But even fresh legs could not stop New Zealand.

Chris Wood And Bayliss Complete The Rout

In the second half, New Zealand continued to dominate. In the 57th minute, their star striker Chris Wood, who plays for Nottingham Forest in England, scored with a header to make it 4-0.

India were struggling to keep the ball and create any real chance. Then in the 74th minute, Lachlan Bayliss scored the fifth goal with a fine volley. The score became 5-0, and the home fans at the Go Media Stadium celebrated a big win.

Vishal Kaith Was The Only Bright Spot

If there was one positive for India, it was goalkeeper Vishal Kaith. He was playing his first match for the national team since last June. Kaith made many good saves during the game. He even saved a penalty in the second half. If it was not for Kaith, the score could have been even bigger.

What Is Next For India?

This loss will hurt India, but they will get one more chance to bounce back. India will face New Zealand again in the second friendly match on Sunday, November 15, at the One New Zealand Stadium in Christchurch.

Coach Jamil will hope his team learns from the mistakes in Auckland and puts up a much better fight in the next game.