India beat Pakistan 2-1 to win 10th SAFF Championship title with late goal

India beat Pakistan 2-1 in the SAFF Championship final as Sandip Mandi scored a late winner to help India lift their 10th title.

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India beat Pakistan by 2-1 in SAFF Championship final (Image - X)

India beat Pakistan 2-1 in the SAFF Championship final at the National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday. Suhail Ahmed Bhat and Sandip Mandi scored for India as the team came from behind to win the match. With this win, India lifted the SAFF Championship trophy for the 10th time and won the title for the third time in a row.

Pakistan scored the first goal through Alamgir Ghazi just before half-time. India were 0-1 behind at the break. However, the match changed in the second half when Pakistan’s Junaid Shah received a red card. India then scored twice to win the final.

Pakistan started the match well and put pressure on India. India struggled to create chances in the first half. Bhat had an early chance to score but shot over the bar. Pakistan also had some good chances, but Indian goalkeeper Arsh Anwer Shaikh made important saves.

Pakistan took the lead in the first minute of added time in the first half. Junaid Shah sent the ball into the box from the left side. The ball hit an Indian player and then reached Ghazi, who put it into the goal. Pakistan went into the break with a 1-0 lead.

India made a change at half-time as Macarton Nickson came on for Manglenthang Kipgen. The change helped India attack more. In the 51st minute, Nickson passed the ball to Vishnu PV. He took a shot, but the Pakistan goalkeeper saved it and the ball hit the post.

Pakistan’s Junaid Shah was sent off in the 59th minute after the referee checked his tackle on Brison Fernandes with the help of VAR. India took advantage of having one more player and scored the equaliser just a minute later. Lhungdim sent the ball into the box from the right side, and Bhat put it into the goal to make it 1-1.

India kept attacking and looked for the winning goal. Head coach Naushad Moosa brought on Abdul Rabeeh and Irfan Yadwad in the 72nd minute. Both players helped India attack more. Rabeeh also got a chance to score, but his shot was stopped by the Pakistan players.

India finally scored the winning goal in the 88th minute. Rabeeh took the corner and Sandip Mandi headed the ball into the goal.His goal helped India win the match 2-1 against Pakistan and the team win their 10th SAFF Championship title.