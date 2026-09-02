India coach Khalid Jamil calls Brazil, Uruguay matches a ‘Turning Point’ for Indian Football

Khalid Jamil has made a strong statement ahead of India’s high-profile matches against Brazil and Uruguay. Here’s why the coach believes they could change Indian football.

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Khalid Jamil backs India ahead of Brazil and Uruguay clashes. (Photo: X)

India head coach Khalid Jamil believes the upcoming matches against Brazil and Uruguay will mark a major moment in the history of Indian football. India will face the five-time world champions and the two-time World Cup winners at home, an opportunity Jamil described as a dream for the team.

He also feels the fixtures will help India prepare better for the crucial AFC Asian Cup qualifiers next year.

Jamil highlights historic opportunity for India

Jamil was clear about the significance of the upcoming fixtures.

“Yes, it will be a turning point for Indian football. We are playing Brazil for the first time in history. We must think positively. We must focus on only one thing. India must go ahead.

“Our main target is next year, 2027, Asia Cup qualification. Before that, we are playing with strong teams. This is a very good thing happening for Indian football,” Jamil told PTI in an interview on Wednesday.

“I think, more than anything else, this is history for India. If anybody talks negatively, he must stop. We need support from the fans. I feel that if the crowd supports India 100 per cent, the players will be motivated and will perform well,” he added.

Facing top teams will boost India’s growth: India head coach

The coach stressed the importance of playing against high-quality opposition and believes such matches can help the players gain valuable experience.

“It is very useful for the players and for everyone. It is a motivation. It is one step and then the next step is that we need to play more matches to gain confidence.”

Jamil also wants his players to remain fit and confident, particularly with the matches being played at home in Kolkata.

“The players are very eager to play. We know that they are a better team. So we have to be careful. For me, fitness should be good. The players we take should be fit. The second thing is that we are playing at home. So confidence should be there. We will be playing in front of a good crowd in Kolkata. We should get support,” he said.

Jamil stresses fitness, discipline and responsibility

Jamil believes India will need to be strong in every department against top-quality opposition.

“Every player should be fit and confident. Everybody must be strong, both defensively and offensively. We have to be smart. And defensively, we have to be strong, take responsibility as a player. Pressure will be there for the players.

“It is an honour for everyone who will play. As players and as coaching staff, it is our pleasure to play against Brazil. We are also playing Uruguay and Panama, so it is a very good initiative,” he reiterated.

India squad motivated for Brazil challenge

Jamil said the entire squad is excited about the opportunity to face Brazil for the first time.

“Yes, everyone is motivated for the match. We are playing against Brazil for the first time. Brazil is everyone’s favourite. This has been the federation’s (AIFF’s) perfect move.”

He also explained why playing against higher-ranked teams could benefit Indian football in the long run.

“We need to play more matches. I don’t want to play against low-ranking teams. It is better to play with a high-ranking team. There will definitely be improvement. The players will learn from it. And as a coach, there will be an improvement in how to interact. So overall, it is beneficial for everyone,” he said.

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Jamil keeps India’s tactical approach flexible

On India’s style of play against stronger opponents, Jamil said the team would adapt according to the demands of the game.

“Look, overall, as you know, it depends. It’s not like only defensive, attacking also. Overall, whatever the football requirement is, we will do it.”

Jamil urges fans to back the team

Jamil ended by calling on supporters to give the players their full backing.

“They need good support, and we must believe in them. They will do a good job. And I have selected players according to their merits, according to their performance. It is a balanced team,” he signed off.