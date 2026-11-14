India enter SAFF Championship final after 2-1 win over Bhutan

India defeated Bhutan 2-1 in the SAFF Championship semi-final to book their place in the final. Scroll down to read the full story.

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India defeated Bhutan 2-1 in the SAFF Championship (Image - X)

Defending champions India have reached the final of the SAFF Championship after beating Bhutan 2-1 on Saturday. P V Vishnu and Chinglensana Singh scored one goal each to help India win the semi-final. Indian team is one step closer to clinch the title again with this win.

India made a good start and got their first goal in the eighth minute. P V Vishnu took a long pass from a teammate and controlled the ball. He then shifted the ball to his right foot and sent it past the Bhutanese goalkeeper into the net.His goal saw India take a 1-0 lead in the match.

The Indians kept attacking and kept the pressure on the Bhutan players. Their efforts were rewarded with a second goal in the 27th minute. Bhutan could not clear Kipgen’s corner kick and Chinglensana Singh scored from close range.India raced to 2-0 in pursuit of this target and ended the first half with a commanding lead.

But Bhutan did not give up and tried to claw their way back in the second half. They scored their first goal in the 48th minute through Tobden. He headed the ball into the net after Gyeltshen took a shot from inside the box. The referee first ruled out the goal for offside, but later changed the decision after checking VAR.

The match also made history as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system was used for the first time in the SAFF Championship. The match officials checked the goal using the new system before allowing it to stand.

India played this match with their U-23 team under head coach Naushad Moosa, as the senior Indian team is currently in New Zealand for friendly matches. Despite missing their senior players, the young Indian side put up a good performance and secured a place in the final.

India will now wait for the result of the second semi-final between hosts Bangladesh and Pakistan to know their opponents. The final of the tournament will be played on November 17, where India will look to win the title again.