India one step away from history as Malaysia stand in the way to consecutive U17 Asian Cup qualification

India face Malaysia in a decisive AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup qualifier, with the Young Tigresses needing just a draw to secure qualification for China 2027

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India will face Malaysia in a winner-takes-all Group E qualifier for the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup China 2027 tomorrow on Sunday with a place in next year’s tournament up for grabs. The Young Tigresses need to avoid defeat to secure qualification, while hosts Malaysia must win to finish above India and claim the group’s only qualifying spot.

Both teams have six points from two matches, having won their opening games without conceding a goal. However, India hold a significant advantage in goal difference, having scored 16 goals compared to Malaysia’s five.

Head coach Joakim Alexandersson has made it clear that India will play for a win rather than settle for a draw. The Swedish coach believes his young side must maintain its attacking approach while being more careful in possession.

“We have to go into the game trying to win. With young players, it is difficult to tell them that a draw will be enough. We will try to win the game, but at the same time, we have to attack with a little more sense and find the right balance,” Alexandersson said.

India began their qualifying campaign with a record-breaking 14-0 win over Iraq, the biggest victory by an Indian U17 women’s team. They followed it up with a 2-0 win over Syria, with Anushka Kumari scoring both goals.

Anushka has been India’s standout performer, scoring seven goals in two matches. The 15-year-old netted five times against Iraq before finding the net twice against Syria. However, she stressed that the team’s success has been the result of a collective effort.

“It feels very good to score seven goals, but it is not only about me. My teammates are creating the chances and giving me the passes, and I am trying to convert them. It is a team effort,” Anushka said.

She also pointed out that India need to be more clinical after missing chances against Syria. The forward said the team must move the ball faster and improve its attacking play against Malaysia.

Malaysia started with a 1-0 win over Syria before beating Iraq 4-0. They will look to use home advantage to put India under pressure in Sunday’s contest.

India also have the benefit of experience, with 13 players from the squad that qualified for the 2026 edition returning for this campaign. Captain Abhista Basnett, goalkeeper Munni and Anushka are among those who featured in the previous cycle.

Only the eight group winners will qualify for the 2027 tournament in China. India reached the quarter-finals in the previous edition, marking their first appearance in the knockout stage.

A win or draw on Sunday would secure another appearance and make India the first Indian team to qualify for back-to-back Women’s Asian Cups at any age level.