India thrash Bangladesh 3-0, await AFC U20 Asian Cup qualification fate

India beat Bangladesh 3-0 in the AFC U20 Asian Cup qualifiers, with Md Arbash scoring late to seal a convincing win. Scroll down to read the full story.

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India U20 crush Bangladesh 3-0

India ended their AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers campaign with a strong 3-0 win over Bangladesh on Sunday. The victory was India’s second win in the tournament and kept their hopes of reaching the main event alive.

The Blue Colts now have six points from three matches. However, they will have to wait for the result of the Syria vs Uzbekistan match later on Sunday to know their final position in Group B.

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Danny and Vishal put India in control against Bangladesh

India will finish second in the group if Syria fail to beat Uzbekistan. In that case, India could qualify for the AFC U20 Asian Cup main tournament as one of the seven best second-placed teams from the eight groups. If they make it through, it would be their first appearance in the tournament in 20 years.

India started the match with good intent but both teams struggled to create clear chances in the early minutes. The game remained level until the 25th minute when India finally found the breakthrough.

Danny Meitei Laishram was at the centre of the move. He put pressure on Bangladesh defender Md Abdul Riyad Fahim and made him lose the ball. Then Hateem Ali won the ball and drove forward before finding Danny inside the box.

Danny did well with his control, staying calm when two defenders came at him. He then completed the move to put India 1-0 up.

The goal gave India more confidence. The Blue Colts started keeping the ball for longer and put Bangladesh under pressure. Danny came close to scoring again in the 34th minute when his free-kick moved towards the goal, but Bangladesh goalkeeper Raj Chowdhury made a good save.

India continued in their attacking mode after the interval. They didn’t give Bangladesh too much time on the ball and kept looking for a second goal.

Their efforts paid off in the 60th minute. India sent a long throw into the box, which Rishikanta flicked towards Vishal Yadav. Vishal then produced an acrobatic finish to beat Chowdhury and make it 2-0.

Arbash seals India’s 3-0 win with a stunning late goal

Bangladesh tried to fight back after going two goals down. They increased the pressure and played more aggressively, but India stayed well organised in defence and dealt with their attacks comfortably.

India coach Mahesh Gawali made two changes in the 72nd minute, bringing on Md Arbash and Prashan Jajo for Danny and Vishal.

Arbash made an instant impact. Seven minutes after coming on, he helped India score their third goal. Yaipharemba Chingakham started the move before India put together a quick passing attack. Arbash finished it with a powerful left-footed shot into the top of the net.

With a 3-0 lead, India had the match under control. Gawali made three more substitutions in the final minutes, bringing on Aniket Yadav, Omang Dodum and Daniyal Makakmayum.

India comfortably saw out the remaining minutes and secured a convincing win. The Blue Colts will now wait for the Syria-Uzbekistan result to find out whether they have done enough to book their place in the AFC U20 Asian Cup main tournament.