India vs Bangladesh, AFC U-20 Asian Cup qualifier preview: When and where to watch

India U-20 will be under pressure when they face Bangladesh in their final Group B match of the AFC U-20 Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers at the Do’stlik Stadium in Tashkent on Sunday. The match kicks off at 4:30 PM IST.

The Blue Colts started their campaign with a 1-0 win over Syria, with Shami Singamayum scoring the only goal. That result gave India a good start, but the momentum disappeared in their next game as they suffered a heavy 0-4 defeat against hosts Uzbekistan.

India now have little room for error against Bangladesh. A win would keep their qualification hopes alive and give them a chance to finish second in the group. The second-placed teams will then be compared, with the seven best runners-up across the groups earning a place in the 2027 AFC U-20 Asian Cup in China.

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Bangladesh, meanwhile, have lost both their matches so far. They went down 0-2 against Uzbekistan before suffering a 0-3 defeat to Syria. However, India cannot afford to take them lightly. Bangladesh defeated India in the final of the 2026 SAFF U-20 Championship earlier this year, making this another important meeting between the two sides.

India will need to improve considerably from their performance against Uzbekistan. Their defence struggled to deal with the hosts, while the attack failed to create enough clear chances. Head coach Mahesh Gawali admitted that the defeat was disappointing but stressed that India are still in the race.

The bigger target is also clear. India have not played in the AFC U-20 Asian Cup since 2006, when they hosted the tournament. A return to the continental competition would be a major achievement for this group of players.

Uzbekistan are already in a strong position, India’s focus will be on getting the required result against Bangladesh and then waiting for the outcome of the other group match. For the Blue Colts, Sunday’s game is effectively a final chance to keep their Asian Cup dream alive.