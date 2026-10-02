India vs Brazil 2026: Who is Apuia? Meet Indian star set for a special reunion with Brazil after 10 years

Who is Apuia? Know all about Indian midfielder Lalengmawia Ralte, who is set for a special reunion with Brazil nearly 10 years after facing them at youth level.

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India midfielder Lalengmawia Ralte, popularly known as Apuia, is set for a special reunion with Brazil when the Blue Tigers face the five-time world champions in an international friendly on Saturday. The match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

For Apuia, the game brings back memories from almost a decade ago. The midfielder was part of India’s U-16 team that faced Brazil at the BRICS Cup in Goa in 2016. India lost that match 1-3, with Komal Thatal scoring for the hosts.

Apuia is now the only player from that India U-16 squad to have progressed to the senior national team. If he features against Brazil on Saturday, he will become the first player from that group to face the South American giants twice.

Apuia remembers his first Brazil experience

The 2016 match was an important learning experience for Apuia and his teammates. India were preparing for the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 and had played several exposure tours against strong opposition.

Looking back at that period, Apuia recalled how much the young Indian players learned simply by watching the Brazilian team.

“We were lucky to be part of that U-17 World Cup batch. We had a lot of exposure tours, played many friendlies abroad against good teams. I’ve always been a Brazil fan, so to see myself playing Brazil was a great experience.”

The Mohun Bagan midfielder also explained why the gap between India and top football nations becomes bigger as players move into senior football.

“In age-group competitions, there’s not much of a difference, since as 15 and 16-year-olds, we have the same strength and similar ability,”

Apuia pointed towards the difference in the number of competitive matches played by young footballers in India and Brazil. He said the experience of playing more games at a higher level makes a major difference.

“Those matches make a world of difference. Against Brazil (on Saturday), it will be a lot more difficult.”

Apuia not overawed by Brazil challenge

The challenge will be much bigger this time. Brazil are among the biggest names in world football, while India are ranked much lower. However, Apuia is not planning to change his preparation because of the opponent.

He said he will focus on his own role, follow the instructions of head coach Khalid Jamil and give his best against Brazil.

“Facing Brazil is a huge challenge, an exciting one, but I am not the kind of player who will change the way I prepare for a match. I will just do what I do on other match days.”

Apuia will not get the chance to face Brazil captain Raphinha, who has returned to his club after picking up an injury. However, Brazil still have plenty of star power, including Vinicius Jr, who was part of the Brazilian side that faced India’s U-16 team in 2016.

India also enter the game with confidence after holding World Cup-bound Panama to a 1-1 draw in Bengaluru last week.

Elite World Cup Referees for India Friendlies

The Brazil clash will also have an experienced officiating team. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has appointed referees from Uzbekistan for India’s upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Uruguay.

Three of the four Uzbek officials selected for the matches have officiated at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Ilgiz Tantashev is expected to referee the Brazil game, while Rustam Lutfulin has been named as the fourth official. Their roles will be reversed when India face Uruguay three days later.

Andrey Tsapenko and Timur Gaynullin, who also officiated at the World Cup, will serve as assistant referees for both matches.

Tantashev has extensive international experience, having officiated at the 2024 Paris Olympics, FIFA Club World Cup, AFC Asian Cup and AFC Champions League Elite.

India’s Arunava Bhattacharya has been appointed as the match commissioner. He has worked as an AFC match commissioner since 2019 and has also served in the same role for FIFA since 2023.

A special night for Apuia and Indian Football

Saturday’s match will be more than just another friendly for Apuia. Nearly 10 years after facing Brazil as a teenager, he now has the chance to take on the same footballing nation at senior level.

For the Indian midfielder, it will be a rare opportunity to see how far he has come since that memorable BRICS Cup meeting in Goa.