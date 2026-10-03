India vs Brazil, FIFA friendly match: Blue Tigers lose to Selecao 4-0 but takeaway positives ahead of Uruguay clash

Despite putting up an impressive first-half performance, the Blue Tigers went down 4-0 against Carlo Ancelotti's Brazilian side

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Brazil's Pedro, left, celebrates with Estevao Willian after scoring the team's second goal during an International friendly Football match between India and Brazil, in Kolkata, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

Khalid Jamil’s Blue Tigers went down 4-0 against former five-time world champions Brazil but there were a few takeaways that the Indian team can carry ahead of their final FIFA friendly clash against Uruguay two days later at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Brazil, ranked fifth in the world, took control of the game through their passing and movement. India, ranked 138th, spent long periods without the ball but stayed in the contest during parts of the first half. The match was also the first senior men’s international meeting between the two countries.

Brazil broke the deadlock in the 28th minute through Estevao. The youngster took advantage of space in the Indian defence and finished to put the visitors ahead.

India tried to respond but found it difficult to keep possession for long. Brazil moved the ball quickly and kept putting pressure on the Indian backline.

Pedro doubled Brazil’s lead just before half-time. The forward scored in the 42nd minute to leave India facing a two-goal deficit at the break.

Jamil’s side did show more intent after the interval and looked to push higher up the pitch. India managed to create a few openings, but they could not find the final pass or finish needed to trouble Brazil’s goalkeeper.

Brazil made changes in the second half and continued to find space as the game opened up. Samuel Lino added a third goal in the 58th minute before scoring again deep into stoppage time to complete the 4-0 win.

Also Read: India vs Brazil friendly match: Estevao and Pedro put La Selecao in front in first half – Watch

Despite the scoreline, India can take some positives from the experience. The players had the chance to face a side filled with top-level talent, including Vinicius Junior, while Jamil got a clear look at how his team copes against elite opposition.

The match was also part of an important run of fixtures for India. After facing Panama in September, the Blue Tigers will now meet Uruguay in Kolkata on October 6. Jamil had earlier described the Brazil and Uruguay matches as an important period for Indian football.

When and where to watch India vs Uruguay

The Blue Tigers will conclude this international window with a clash against the inaugural world champions Uruguay Tuesday, October 6, 2026, at 07:30 PM IST at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.