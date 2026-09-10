India vs Brazil football: Vinicius Jr and 2 other Ballon d’or nominees headline Selecao squad to play in Kolkata

Star player like Vinicius Jr have been selected by Brazil to play historic first-ever football match vs India at Kolkata on October 3.

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Vinicius Jr has been selected in Brazil squad to face India in Kolkata on October 3. (Photo: IANS)

India vs Brazil: Five-time football World Cup champions Brazil have picked powerful and star-studded squad to face off against India in the historic first-ever fixture set to take place on October 3. Real Madrid striker Vinicius Junior, Barcelona winger Raphinha and Paris Saint-Germain’s Marquinhos are all part of Brazil’s 26-member squad for their meeting against India at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata at 730 pm local time.

The match is scheduled after Brazil’s two-game Australia tour, with manager Carlo Ancelotti’s side facing the hosts in Townsville on September 25 and Brisbane on September 29. Ancelotti named his first squad since the FIFA World Cup 2026 exit at the headquarters of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday before addressing the media.

Vinicius, Raphinha and Marquinhos form the core of the squad, with Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes and Bruno Guimaraes also retaining their berths. Indian fans in Kolkata will potentially witness three 2026 Ballon d’Or nominees in Vinicius, Marquinhos and Gabriel.

. ÇÃ . Viní Jr. Raphinha. Endrick. Marquinhos. Bruno Guimarães. And a whole lot of Brazilian flair. The squad is set for Brazil’s trip to India. ✨ Watch India vs Brazil on 3rd October, 7 PM onwards LIVE… pic.twitter.com/m4By8AWGw8 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 9, 2026

Ancelotti has called up several players who will also be eligible for the Los Angeles Olympics 2028, while Marquinhos, who captained Brazil at the FIFA World Cup earlier this year, remains the most experienced member of the squad. The five-time champions were eliminated by Norway in the round of 16.

“We have to make a balanced list, with players who played in the last campaign and young players who can bring new energy to the team. The idea is to build something for the future without losing our competitiveness,” said Ancelotti told the media on Wednesday.

The biggest changes is likely to come at the back as Brazil have left out their World Cup goalkeeping trio of Alisson, Ederson and Weverton, with Corinthians star Hugo Souza taking over as the first-choice goalkeeper. Coritiba’s Pedro Morisco and Cruzeiro’s Otavio have been named as his back-ups.

The defence has also been reformed, with Arthur Dias, Jair, Matheuzinhoand Mauro Junior included alongside more established players such as Marquinhos and Magalhaes.

The Brazil and former Real Madrid coach said the changes are part of a longer-term plan to build a side capable of competing at the 2030 World Cup, while maintaining the quality expected of the national team.

“We are looking at young players with potential. We are working together with the youth teams because we want to know which players can help the national team in the future. We have to give them the opportunity when they are ready,” he said.

Ten players in the squad play club football in Brazil, underlining Ancelotti’s emphasis on current form and physical condition. “We are watching players everywhere. It is not important where they play. What is important is their condition, their quality and what they can give to the national team,” Ancelotti said.

The Australia and India fixtures are non-competitive, but Ancelotti sees the FIFA international windows as crucial to developing the team before the 2028 LA Olympics.

Brazil Squad

Goalkeepers: Hugo Souza (Corinthians), Pedro Morisco (Coritiba), Otavio (Cruzeiro).

Defenders: Arthur Dias (Athletico-PR), Douglas Santos (Zenit), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Jair (Nottingham Forest), Marquinhos (PSG), Matheuzinho (Corinthians), Mauro Junior (PSV Eindhoven), Vitor Reis (Manchester City), Wesley (Rome).

Midfielders: Andrey Santos (Manchester United), Breno Bidon (Corinthians), Bruno Guimaraes (Arsenal), Danilo Santos (Botafogo), Douglas Luiz (Juventus), Gabriel Bontempo (Santos).

Forwards: Endrick (Real Madrid), Stephen (Chelsea), Joao Pedro (Chelsea), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Rayan (Bournemouth), Samuel Lino (Flamengo), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid).