India vs Brazil friendly match: Where and how to book the tickets for October 3rd showdown in Kolkata?

Tickets for the India vs Brazil match are being sold through District by Zomato, which has been named as the ticketing partner for the game

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File photo of the Brazilian football team. (Credits; IANS)

India are set for one of the biggest football matches in the country’s recent history when they take on five-time world champions Brazil in Kolkata on October 3. The match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, popularly known as Salt Lake Stadium. It will also be the first time Brazil’s senior men’s team plays in India.

The Brazil game is part of a busy run for the Indian team. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has also lined up matches against Panama and Uruguay during the September-October international window.

India will face 2026 World Cup side Panama at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on September 26 before taking on Brazil in Kolkata on October 3. Three days later, India will play two-time world champions Uruguay at the same venue.

The fixtures were arranged after India withdrew from the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup. India had initially agreed to play in the tournament and were drawn alongside Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.

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However, the competition was scheduled between September 21 and October 6, creating a clash with the Brazil match. The AIFF eventually decided to pull India out of the tournament and use the window for high-profile friendlies instead.

How to book India vs Brazil tickets?

Tickets for the India vs Brazil match are being sold through District by Zomato, which has been named as the ticketing partner for the game. Fans are advised to use the official District listing rather than buying tickets through unauthorised websites or social media sellers.

The online sale is expected to begin at 4:00 PM IST on September 2, 2026. Fans can open the District website or app, search for India vs Brazil, select the October 3 match at Salt Lake Stadium and choose from the available seating categories.

After selecting the number of tickets, fans can complete the payment online and save their digital ticket or booking confirmation for entry into the stadium.

India vs Brazil ticket price

The organizers have not officially confirmed the final ticket prices at the time of writing. Reports have suggested that tickets could range from around ₹2,500 to ₹25,000, depending on the category, with premium seats expected to be at the higher end.