India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship 2026 final: Preview and live streaming – All you need to know

India will face Pakistan in the SAFF Championship 2026 final as the Blue Tigers aim to win their 10th title and complete a historic three-peat

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Representative image. (Photo: AIFF)

India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the SAFF Championship 2026 final at the National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh later today from 7:30PM (IST) onwards. The Blue Tigers will look to create history by winning their third consecutive title and lifting the trophy for a record-extending 10th time.

India have been the most successful team in the history of the competition, winning nine titles so far. However, they have never managed to win three successive editions. Having lifted the trophy in 2021 and 2023, Naushad Moosa’s side will have an opportunity to achieve that milestone against their arch-rivals.

Pakistan, meanwhile, will be playing their first-ever SAFF Championship final. They have reached the semi-finals on four previous occasions, with their latest appearance coming in 2018. Their victory over hosts Bangladesh in the semi-finals has given them a chance to win their maiden title.

India’s road to the final

India have enjoyed a strong campaign and booked their place in the final with a 2-1 victory over Bhutan in the semi-finals. Vishnu PV opened the scoring in the ninth minute before captain Chinglensana Singh Konsham doubled the advantage in the 27th minute. Bhutan pulled one back in the second half, but India managed to hold on.

The Blue Tigers had also defeated Pakistan 3-2 in their Group B meeting on November 5. Suhail Ahmad Bhat scored twice, while Manglenthang Kipgen added another goal as India established a 3-0 lead. Pakistan scored twice in stoppage time but could not prevent defeat.

India have won nine SAFF Championship titles, in 1993, 1997, 1999, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2015, 2021 and 2023. They have finished among the top two teams in 14 of the 15 editions, highlighting their dominance in the competition.

Pakistan’s challenge

Pakistan have made history by reaching their first SAFF Championship final. After losing to India in the group stage, they bounced back with a 3-0 win over Maldives before defeating Bangladesh 1-0 in the semi-finals. Abdul Samad scored the decisive goal in the 86th minute.

Their squad has also been strengthened by the arrival of several overseas-based players for the knockout stages.

India head coach Naushad Moosa expects a different challenge this time. He stressed the importance of discipline, concentration and making the right decisions in crucial moments.

The two teams have met 30 times in senior international football, with India winning 17 matches, Pakistan four and nine ending in draws. Tuesday’s final will be their first meeting in a senior SAFF Championship title clash.

When and where to watch?

The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST and will be streamed live on the Veto app/website.