⁠India vs Panama 2026 International football friendly Live Streaming Info: When, Where, How to Watch IND vs PAN Live Match Score, TV Telecast Online

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's Indian team will take on FIFA World Cup 2026 participants Panama in an international friendly match in Bengaluru on Friday.

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India men football team at a training session ahead of match against Panama in Bengaluru on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

India vs Panama 2026: In one of their most high-profile international football friendly windows ever India men’s football team will take world No. 44 Panama at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. Panama were part of Group L in the FIFA World Cup 2026 earlier this year and had also qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

After their clash against Panama, the India team are scheduled to take on five-time World Cup winners Brazil and two-time champions Uruguay next in the FIFA international friendly window next week.

Panama had failed to win a single match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 edition, losing hard-fought matches to Ghana, Croatia and Harry Kane’s England. India, on the other hand, are ranked 138th in the current FIFA rankings.

“I think tomorrow can be a start. I think we can use tomorrow’s game to see what it takes for a World Cup team to operate and Panama, obviously, played in the World Cup, and played really good in my opinion,” Indian captain Gurpreet Singh Sandhu said on the eve of the match.

“The results didn’t go in their favour. I think they played really good football. We want to do the same and to be a team which is difficult to play and also have great options, be it on the pitch, or in terms of people coming in from the bench,” Sandhu added.

Panama have included 14 players from their FIFA World Cup 2026 squad and 22 members out of 24 have experience of playing in Major Soccer League in the USA and in Turkey, Mexico and Austria. Amir Murillo of Besiktas, Andres Andrade of LASK, Tomás Rodríguez of Barcelona SC Guayaquil and Jose Cordoba of Norwich City are some of their frontline players.

“Oh you killed me there…” @TheDrogBABA put Ryan Williams on the ultimate spot! His strategy was going great… until the last reveal ruined EVERYTHING. How would you rank these 5 legends? Drop your list below! Watch India vs Brazil on 3rd Oct, 7:30 PM onwards,… pic.twitter.com/CpsXWedlzH — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 24, 2026

Here are all the details about India vs Panama 2026 international football friendly match…

When will India vs Panama 2026 international football friendly match take place?

The India vs Panama 2026 international football friendly match will take place on Friday, September 25.

What time will India vs Panama 2026 international football friendly match begin?

The India vs Panama 2026 international football friendly match will begin at 730pm IST.

Where will India vs Panama 2026 international football friendly match take place?

The India vs Panama 2026 international football friendly match will take place at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

How can I watch India vs Panama 2026 international football friendly match LIVE on TV in India?

The India vs Panama 2026 international football friendly match will be LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Aath SD and HD (Bengali).

How can I watch India vs Panama 2026 international football friendly match live streaming in India?

The India vs Panama 2026 international football friendly match will be available for live streaming on SonyLiv website and app.

India vs Panama 2026 international football friendly match Squads

India: Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Som Kumar; Defenders: Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam; Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Farukh Choudhary, Lalengmawia Ralte, Macarton Nickson, Mohammed Sanan, Ricky Shabong, Sahal Abdul Samad; Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams, Vikram Partap Singh.

Panama: Goalkeepers: Orlando Mosquera, Marcos De Leon, Eddie Roberts; Defenders: Cesar Blackman, Jorge Gutiérrez, Jair Model, Amir Murillo, Omar Valencia, Martín Krug, Andrés Andrade, José Córdoba, Jiovany Ramos, Joseph Jones, Eduardo Anderson; Midfielders: Carlos Harvey, Adalberto, Cristian Martínez, José Luis Rodríguez, Victor Griffith, Daivis Murillo, Azarías Londoño, Rafael Mosquera, Giovany Herbert; Forwards: Jose Fajardo, Josue Vergara, Mijahir Jiménez, Tomás Rodríguez