India Vs Panama: When and how to buy tickets for international friendly match

Once the sale opens, people can visit District through its website or app and search for the India vs Panama match

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File photo of the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. (Credits: IANS)

India’s international friendly against Panama will now be played on September 25 at Bengaluru’s Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The match was originally scheduled for September 26, but the date was moved forward by a day because the venue will be used for the Bengaluru Marathon on September 27.

The stadium will serve as the starting and finishing point of the race, making it difficult to hold the football match on the original date.

The match will be part of India’s busy international schedule and will be the first of three high-profile friendlies during the September-October FIFA international window. Panama, who featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, will provide India with a strong test.

When will India vs Panama tickets go on sale?

The All India Football Federation has confirmed that tickets for the India vs Panama friendly will go live on the District platform next week. Fans looking to attend the match should check the official listing on the District platform for the sale date, ticket categories and prices.

How to book India vs Panama tickets?

Once the sale opens, people can visit District through its website or app and search for the India vs Panama match. They can then select the available ticket category, choose their seats and complete the payment. Fans should use the official ticketing platform rather than relying on unauthorised sellers or social media listings.

The AIFF has not yet announced the ticket prices or the exact time at which the Panama tickets will be released. Those details are expected to be made available through the official ticketing listing.

India’s other international friendlies

The Panama match will be followed by two major fixtures in Kolkata. India will face five-time world champions Brazil on October 3 at the Salt Lake Stadium before taking on two-time world champions Uruguay at the same venue on October 6.

The three matches are part of a new international schedule for the Indian team, with the AIFF choosing to prioritise these friendlies over participation in the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup.

India had been scheduled to feature in the ASEAN Cup, but withdrew from the tournament after the AIFF decided to focus on the high-profile matches against Brazil, Uruguay and Panama. Bangladesh were invited to take India’s place in the competition.

The decision has drawn criticism, but the AIFF has maintained that the friendlies will give the Indian team valuable exposure against stronger opposition.