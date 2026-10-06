India vs Uruguay, FIFA international friendly: Preview and live streaming details – All you need to know

India began the window with a positive result against Panama in Bengaluru. The Blue Tigers held the World Cup-bound side to a 1-1 draw in a match where Ryan Williams put India ahead before Panama equalised through Omar Valencia. India also had chances to win the game, with Williams missing a couple of early opportunities before finding the net. The result gave Jamil’s team some confidence going into the two tougher games against Brazil and Uruguay.

The Brazil game, however, proved to be a much tougher challenge. India lost 4-0 to the five-time World Cup winners at the same venue on October 3. The hosts kept Brazil quiet in the opening stages and tried to frustrate them with a compact defensive setup. But Estevao broke the deadlock in the 28th minute before setting up Pedro for Brazil’s second goal. Samuel Lino then scored twice in the second half to complete the 4-0 win.

Despite the heavy defeat, India did have their moments. Manvir Singh and Ryan Williams had opportunities but could not convert them. The game also showed the difference between India and one of the world’s strongest teams, while giving Jamil’s players valuable experience against top-level opposition.

Uruguay will bring another challenge. La Celeste are two-time World Cup champions and arrive in Kolkata with a squad that has plenty of international experience. Their head coach is Diego Forlan, who knows Indian football well after spending the 2016 Indian Super League season with Mumbai City FC.

For India, the main target will be to finish the window with a strong performance. The Panama draw showed that the team can compete against higher-ranked opposition, while the Brazil defeat exposed areas that need improvement. Against Uruguay, Jamil will want his players to defend with discipline but also make better use of their chances in the final third.

The fixture is also a chance for India to test themselves against another World Cup-level team. Uruguay’s visit completes an unusual three-match run for the Blue Tigers, with Panama, Brazil and Uruguay all featuring at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The last official meeting between India and Uruguay came in the 1982 Nehru Cup in Kolkata, when Uruguay won 3-1. More than four decades later, the two sides meet again at the Salt Lake Stadium, with India looking to end the window on a high.

When and where to watch?

The India vs Uruguay, FIFA international friendly at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata will start from 7:30PM (IST) onwards. Live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports network on television screens.