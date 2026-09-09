Indian men’s, women’s and youth football teams set for busy September-October international window, including Brazil and Uruguay matches: All you need to know

An action packed international window awaits for the senior men's, women's and youth level teams, who will lock horns with several top-rated international teams

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File photo of the Indian women's football team. (Credits: X)

The Indian football team is set for an action packed schedule in the upcoming international window during the months of September and October with the men’s, women’s and age group youth level teams taking on high-profile foreign teams across three different cities. The highlight remains the senior men’s team’s clashes against three FIFA World Cup 2026 playing nations.

The Blue Tigers will be taking on opponents from the highly talented continent of South America. Khalid Jamil’s men will kick-off the international window with a clash against Panama on September 25 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, though the match was initially scheduled for the 26th of the month, it was eventually shifted to a day before due to a marathon taking place at the venue.

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The Indian U-17 women’s team will also be in action during this window as they are scheduled to face Philippines on September 26 and 29 in Goa. The U-15 boys are also slated to lock horns with two different opponents across multiple matches this month as well as in October.

The U-15 unit will first face Iran U-15 on September 28, 29 and 30 with all the matches taking place in Bengaluru. These three friendlies will give the Indians plenty of exposure and experience as the Iranians are among the top five ranked football teams across Asia.

Attention will then turn to the senior men’s team, who after facing Panama on September 25th, will go head-to-head against five-time world champions Brazil. This will be the Blue Tigers’ first-ever meeting with the Selecao and the fixture is scheduled to take place on October 3rd at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium, which also hosted Argentina great Lionel Messi back in 2011.

Brazil, under the coaching of Carlo Ancelotti, is expected to send its senior team to India with the likes of Raphinha, Vinicius Jr and Marquinhos, all expected to be a part of the travelling squad. This will perhaps be the biggest match for the Indians in the past couple of years.

It should be noted that the All India Football Federation gave up on the chance to feature in the first-ever FIFA ASEAN Cup in order to host three South American opponents, including Ancelotti’s Brazil. The Blue Tigers will conclude the international window with another 90 minutes against inaugural world champions Uruguay on October 6th at Kolkata.

The Indian women’s senior team will also participate in two friendlies against Russia on October 8th and 11th, while the U-15 boys team face Uzbekistan on 8th, 9th and 10th of next month after the two friendlies against Iran.

Live streaming details of all these matches are awaited but it is surely going to be a carnival.