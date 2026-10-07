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Indian Super League 2026-27: Fixtures, schedule, TV timing and live streaming details for the first phase

The upcoming 2026-27 season, which starts in four days' time, will see the Indian Super League return to its usual double round-robin and home-away format. Get the full preview, schedule and live streaming details here

Written by: Rohan Mukherjee
Published: October 7, 2026, 11:07 AM IST
Indian Super League 2026-27: Fixtures, schedule, TV timing and live streaming details for the first phase
East Bengal players, officials and members celebrate the club’s maiden Indian Super League (ISL) title with the trophy at the East Bengal Club tent, in Kolkata on Friday, May 22, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Kuntal Chakrabarty)

After a truncated last edition of the Indian Super League, the top-flight football competition will return to its original format in the upcoming 2026-27 season, which is set to start from Saturday, October 10 onwards with Bengaluru FC taking on Sporting Club Delhi in the opening match.

Two months ago, the All India Football Federation officially announced that the ISL will return to its usual double round-robin format on a home-and-away basis with 13 clubs battling it out for the coveted title.

Read more: NEUFC owner John Abraham says ‘football will be the new cricket’ in India, predicts big change ahead of ISL 2026-27

Last season, the competition was played in the Swiss model after initial scare of the 2025-26 season not taking place. After thorough discussions with the stakeholders, clubs and Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya and the adoption of AIFF’s new constitution, the league went through but in a truncated manner.

With FSDL giving up on running league operations, the AIFF gained full control of the ISL from last season and the 2026-27 season will be the first full edition under them. Each team played only 13 matches in 2025-26 with no home or away advantage and reverse fixtures. This time around, teams will get to play more matches in front of home support.

The upcoming ISL season will feature a total of 163 matches, including the play-offs and the final, but the schedule has been announced for only the first 78 fixtures across 14 matchdays which will run from October 10 to January 17.

The 13 clubs will play against one another once in the first phase with the remaining fixtures of the 2026-27 season set to be announced later.

Indian Super League 2026-27 schedule for first phase

Date Match Venue Time
October 10, Saturday Bengaluru FC vs Sporting Club Delhi Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru 5:00 PM
October 10, Saturday FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Fatorda Stadium, Goa 7:30 PM
October 11, Sunday Inter Kashi vs Kerala Blasters FC TBC 5:00 PM
October 11, Sunday Churchill Brothers vs Mumbai City FC Fatorda Stadium, Goa 7:30 PM
October 12, Monday NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati 7:30 PM
October 14, Wednesday Punjab FC vs Odisha FC JLN Stadium, Delhi 7:30 PM
October 16, Friday Sporting Club Delhi vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant JLN Stadium, Delhi 7:30 PM
October 17, Saturday Inter Kashi vs Odisha FC TBC 5:00 PM
October 17, Saturday Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru 7:30 PM
October 18, Sunday Churchill Brothers vs East Bengal FC Fatorda Stadium, Goa 5:00 PM
October 18, Sunday NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati 7:30 PM
October 19, Monday Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC JLN Stadium, Delhi 7:30 PM
October 23, Friday Inter Kashi vs East Bengal FC TBC 5:00 PM
October 24, Saturday Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar 7:30 PM
October 25, Sunday Churchill Brothers vs Punjab FC Fatorda Stadium, Goa 5:00 PM
October 25, Sunday Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC JLN Stadium, Kochi 7:30 PM
October 26, Monday Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC VYBK, Kolkata 7:30 PM
October 28, Wednesday FC Goa vs Sporting Club Delhi Fatorda Stadium, Goa 7:30 PM
October 30, Friday NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati 7:30 PM
October 31, Saturday Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC JLN Stadium, Chennai 5:00 PM
October 31, Saturday Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC VYBK, Kolkata 7:30 PM
November 1, Sunday Mumbai City FC vs Sporting Club Delhi Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai 5:00 PM
November 1, Sunday Inter Kashi vs FC Goa TBC 7:30 PM
November 5, Thursday Churchill Brothers vs NorthEast United FC Fatorda Stadium, Goa 5:00 PM
November 5, Thursday Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC VYBK, Kolkata 7:30 PM
November 6, Friday FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Fatorda Stadium, Goa 7:30 PM
November 7, Saturday Inter Kashi vs Sporting Club Delhi TBC 5:00 PM
November 7, Saturday Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC JLN Stadium, Chennai 7:30 PM
November 20, Friday East Bengal FC vs Sporting Club Delhi VYBK, Kolkata 5:00 PM
November 20, Friday Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru 7:30 PM
November 21, Saturday Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC JLN Stadium, Chennai 5:00 PM
November 21, Saturday NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati 7:30 PM
November 22, Sunday Churchill Brothers vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Fatorda Stadium, Goa 7:30 PM
November 24, Tuesday NorthEast United FC vs Sporting Club Delhi Khuman Lampak Stadium, Imphal 7:30 PM
November 27, Friday Inter Kashi vs Churchill Brothers TBC 7:30 PM
November 29, Sunday FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC Fatorda Stadium, Goa 5:00 PM
November 29, Sunday East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant VYBK, Kolkata 7:30 PM
November 30, Monday Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai 5:00 PM
November 30, Monday NorthEast United FC vs Punjab FC Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati 7:30 PM
December 4, Friday Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar 5:00 PM
December 4, Friday East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC VYBK, Kolkata 7:30 PM
December 5, Saturday FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Fatorda Stadium, Goa 5:00 PM
December 5, Saturday Inter Kashi vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant TBC 7:30 PM
December 6, Sunday Kerala Blasters FC vs Churchill Brothers JLN Stadium, Kochi 5:00 PM
December 6, Sunday NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati 7:30 PM
December 9, Wednesday Odisha FC vs FC Goa Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar 5:00 PM
December 9, Wednesday Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC VYBK, Kolkata 7:30 PM
December 10, Thursday Kerala Blasters FC vs Sporting Club Delhi JLN Stadium, Kochi 5:00 PM
December 10, Thursday Chennaiyin FC vs Churchill Brothers JLN Stadium, Chennai 7:30 PM
December 12, Saturday Inter Kashi vs NorthEast United FC TBC 7:30 PM
December 13, Sunday Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai 5:00 PM
December 13, Sunday Churchill Brothers vs FC Goa Fatorda Stadium, Goa 7:30 PM
December 14, Monday Kerala Blasters FC vs Punjab FC JLN Stadium, Kochi 7:30 PM
December 16, Wednesday Chennaiyin FC vs Inter Kashi JLN Stadium, Chennai 5:00 PM
December 16, Wednesday Odisha FC vs Sporting Club Delhi Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar 7:30 PM
December 17, Thursday Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai 5:00 PM
December 17, Thursday Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru 7:30 PM
December 20, Sunday Sporting Club Delhi vs Churchill Brothers JLN Stadium, Delhi 5:00 PM
December 20, Sunday Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar 7:30 PM
December 21, Monday Mumbai City FC vs Inter Kashi Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai 5:00 PM
December 21, Monday East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC VYBK, Kolkata 7:30 PM
December 22, Tuesday Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru 5:00 PM
December 22, Tuesday FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Fatorda Stadium, Goa 7:30 PM
January 3, Sunday East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC VYBK, Kolkata 5:00 PM
January 3, Sunday Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru 7:30 PM
January 7, Thursday Punjab FC vs Inter Kashi JLN Stadium, Delhi 7:30 PM
January 8, Friday Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC JLN Stadium, Chennai 7:30 PM
January 9, Saturday East Bengal FC vs FC Goa VYBK, Kolkata 5:00 PM
January 9, Saturday Churchill Brothers vs Bengaluru FC Fatorda Stadium, Goa 7:30 PM
January 10, Sunday Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters FC VYBK, Kolkata 5:00 PM
January 10, Sunday Sporting Club Delhi vs Punjab FC JLN Stadium, Delhi 7:30 PM
January 12, Tuesday Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai 7:30 PM
January 15, Friday Punjab FC vs FC Goa JLN Stadium, Delhi 5:00 PM
January 15, Friday Odisha FC vs Churchill Brothers Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar 7:30 PM
January 16, Saturday Bengaluru FC vs Inter Kashi Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru 5:00 PM
January 16, Saturday Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FC JLN Stadium, Kochi 7:30 PM
January 17, Sunday Sporting Club Delhi vs Chennaiyin FC JLN Stadium, Delhi 5:00 PM
January 17, Sunday Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai 7:30 PM

When and where to watch?

The upcoming 2026-27 Indian Super League season will be broadcasted live on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports network on television screens.

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About the Author

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee is a sports journalist and Sub-Editor at India.com with close to 4 years of experience, specializing in international cricket and global football coverage. He has covered more than 20 ... Read More

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