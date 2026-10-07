Indian Super League 2026-27: Fixtures, schedule, TV timing and live streaming details for the first phase

The upcoming 2026-27 season, which starts in four days' time, will see the Indian Super League return to its usual double round-robin and home-away format. Get the full preview, schedule and live streaming details here

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East Bengal players, officials and members celebrate the club’s maiden Indian Super League (ISL) title with the trophy at the East Bengal Club tent, in Kolkata on Friday, May 22, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Kuntal Chakrabarty)

After a truncated last edition of the Indian Super League, the top-flight football competition will return to its original format in the upcoming 2026-27 season, which is set to start from Saturday, October 10 onwards with Bengaluru FC taking on Sporting Club Delhi in the opening match.

Two months ago, the All India Football Federation officially announced that the ISL will return to its usual double round-robin format on a home-and-away basis with 13 clubs battling it out for the coveted title.

Last season, the competition was played in the Swiss model after initial scare of the 2025-26 season not taking place. After thorough discussions with the stakeholders, clubs and Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya and the adoption of AIFF’s new constitution, the league went through but in a truncated manner.

With FSDL giving up on running league operations, the AIFF gained full control of the ISL from last season and the 2026-27 season will be the first full edition under them. Each team played only 13 matches in 2025-26 with no home or away advantage and reverse fixtures. This time around, teams will get to play more matches in front of home support.

The upcoming ISL season will feature a total of 163 matches, including the play-offs and the final, but the schedule has been announced for only the first 78 fixtures across 14 matchdays which will run from October 10 to January 17.

The 13 clubs will play against one another once in the first phase with the remaining fixtures of the 2026-27 season set to be announced later.

Indian Super League 2026-27 schedule for first phase

When and where to watch?

The upcoming 2026-27 Indian Super League season will be broadcasted live on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports network on television screens.