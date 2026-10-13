Indian Super League 2026-27: Matchday one round up and bright performers

Here's the full matchday one round up of the Indian Super League 2026-27

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Snapshot from the ISL 2026-27 matchday one fixture between NorthEast United FC and Mohun Bagar Super Giant SC. (Photo: X/ISL)

The 2026-27 Indian Super League season kicked-off last weekend with plenty of goals and drama happening on matchday one with a total of five fixtures taking place. The first matchday of the season will conclude tomorrow after Punjab FC’s meeting with Odisha FC at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana.

The season has started off in the best way possible as we were extremely close to witnessing a massive upset between Bengaluru FC and SC Delhi. The North Indian outfit were ahead by 2-1 at the end of the first-half but late strikes from Borja Martinez and Menno Koch sealed the win for the Blues.

Former champions FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC then played out a 1-1 draw while Kerala Blasters earned an easy 2-0 win over Inter Kashi. The biggest upside down was Mumbai City FC’s loss to Churchill Brothers at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao.

Former champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant also suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against the NorthEast United FC in Guwahati. The only match remaining is the one between Punjab FC and Odisha FC tomorrow. Ahead of this contest and other matchday two fixtures, here’s a look at the best young performers from last weekend’s matches.

Also Read: Odisha FC head coach and captain sends strong message to Punjab FC ahead of ISL clash, says…

Lalrinliana Hnamte (SC Delhi) | 23 | Midfielder

Hnamte was the creative link of SC Delhi’s spirited display. The 23-year-old played all 90 minutes, created four chances and set up a goal, a solid return in a fast-paced contest. His moment of vision created the opportunity for Rodriguinho to finish from close range in the 26th minute, pulling Delhi level. SC Delhi lost, but Hnamte’s energy, composure and passing ability were a clear positive for his side.

Soham Varshneya (Bengaluru FC) | 22 | Midfielder

At just 22, Soham made an impact with his well-timed deliveries. He was involved in the decisive moments of Bengaluru’s comeback, picking out Menno Koch with a cross in the 89th minute that Koch headed home for the winner. Alongside his assist, he created a number of promising chances, showing the confidence and quality of a player who can influence games for the Blues.

Vibin Mohanan (Kerala Blasters FC) | 23 | Midfielder

Vibin made a memorable start to the season by opening the scoring in the 18th minute of Kerala Blasters’ 2-0 win over Inter Kashi. The 23-year-old also created two chances, showing his all-round midfield game. A goal early in the match, and a contribution in the build-up as well, makes him a young talent to watch for the Blasters.

Tekcham Abhishek Singh (Mohun Bagan SG) | 21 | Defender

Tekcham Abhishek Singh was a positive for Mohun Bagan Super Giant on the opening weekend. The 21-year-old created four chances, showing good gameplay and a willingness to make things happen for his side. It was an encouraging start to the season for a young talent to keep an eye on.