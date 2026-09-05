India’s international friendly clash against Panama moved a day ahead due to…

The Blue Tigers last played at the venue during the 2023 SAFF Championship, when they defeated Kuwait in the final to lift the title

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/football/indias-international-friendly-clash-against-panama-moved-a-day-ahead-due-to-8517092/ Copy

File photo of the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. (Credits: IANS)

India’s first of a three international friendlies lined up against top rated South American outfits has been brought forward by a day with the Blue Tigers’ meeting with Panama set to take place on September 25 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The match was originally scheduled for September 26 but the change was made because the stadium will host the Bengaluru Marathon on the 27th.

The stadium will serve as the starting and finishing point for the marathon. With the event expected to require preparations and arrangements at the venue, hosting a football match the following day would have been difficult. The Karnataka State Football Association confirmed the change.

“We are now going to advance the India-Panama match by a day. It will now be held on September 25,” a KSFA source told PTI.

The fixture will be India’s return to Bengaluru after three years. The Blue Tigers last played at the venue during the 2023 SAFF Championship, when they defeated Kuwait in the final to lift the title.

Panama will provide India with a tough test. The Central American side, ranked 44th in the world, featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It will be the first time the Indians will face the opponents in an international friendly.

The match is part of a busy international window for India, which will also see the team take on five-time world champions Brazil and inaugural champions Uruguay in Kolkata.

The Blue Tigers are lined up to face the five-time world champions on October 3 at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium, followed by a meeting with two-time world champions Uruguay on October 6. Interestingly, all of the three opponents of India featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup across the North Americas.

The three fixtures were arranged after the All India Football Federation decided to withdraw India from the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026. The decision meant India would not take part in the new regional tournament in Indonesia and would instead use the international window for high-profile friendlies. Bangladesh replaced India in the competition.

The choice drew attention because the ASEAN Cup would have given India a chance to play competitive matches against teams from Southeast Asia. However, the AIFF opted for the friendlies, with the Brazil match being a major factor in the decision.

India head coach Khalid Jamil will have a demanding period ahead and it will be interesting to see how the team reacts against such top-rate sides.