Inter Kashi FC vs SC Delhi, ISL 2026-27: Preview and live streaming – All you need to know

Gt the full preview and live streaming details of the Indian Super League 2026-27 right here

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Mohun Bagan beat Sporting Club Delhi by 2-1 in ISL (Image - ISL)

Inter Kashi FC will look to register their first win of the Indian Super League season when they take on Sporting Club Delhi at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune later todoay from 5:00PM (IST) onwards. While the hosts are desperate to turn their campaign around, SC Delhi will aim to build on their recent comeback victory.

Inter Kashi have had a difficult start to their debut ISL campaign. Carlos Vaz Pinto’s side have collected just one point from their opening four matches, suffering three defeats and managing one draw. They began their campaign with a 0-2 loss against Kerala Blasters FC before holding Odisha FC to a 1-1 draw.

However, their defensive problems came to the fore in the following match as they suffered a heavy 1-5 defeat against East Bengal FC. Inter Kashi also failed to get a positive result against FC Goa, going down 1-2 despite Sumeet Passi finding the back of the net.

The Varanasi-based side have conceded 10 goals in four matches and will need to improve their defensive organisation if they want to challenge Delhi. Vaz Pinto will also have to manage his relatively small squad while trying to establish a consistent playing style.

SC Delhi, meanwhile, will arrive in Pune with renewed confidence after securing a 3-2 win against Mumbai City FC in their previous match. Tomasz Tchórz’s side produced an impressive comeback after going into half-time with a two-goal deficit.

Carlos Fortes, Akshat Mehra and Juan Peña scored in the final 20 minutes to help Delhi complete the turnaround and collect all three points. The result came after a 1-1 draw against FC Goa and ended their run of consecutive defeats against Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Delhi will look to carry that momentum into Saturday’s contest. However, Tchórz is aware that Inter Kashi can be difficult to play against because of their compact defensive structure and individual marking in midfield. He has also indicated that changes could be made to the starting eleven to bring in fresh legs.

The two sides have met only once in the league, with their previous encounter ending in a goalless draw in May 2026. Inter Kashi will hope to make home advantage count this time, while Delhi will target another positive result.

When and where to watch?

The Inter Kashi FC vs SC Delhi, ISL 2026-27 match will be available live on the Sony Sports network as well as the Sony LIV app/website.