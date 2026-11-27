Inter Kashi vs Churchill Brothers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2026-27 Match Live on TV and Online?

Inter Kashi vs Churchill Brothers Live Streaming: Inter Kashi FC will take on Churchill Brothers in the ISL 2026-27 on Friday, November 27. Check live streaming, telecast, kick-off time, and venue here.

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Inter Kashi FC will face Churchill Brothers in the ISL 2026-27 CAS Derby. (Photo: ISL)

Inter Kashi vs Churchill Brothers Live Streaming: Both will look to break their jinx when the two sides clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 on Friday. It’s been hard for either side to get much of a foothold and another loss would make it even harder for them. Inter Kashi are still searching for their first win of the season, while Churchill Brothers have lost their last four matches after beginning their campaign with a victory.

The two teams will square off at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune. The match is set to start at 7:30 PM IST and fans can watch it Live on TV and Online. Below are the match details along with the live streaming and telecast information.

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The popcorn’s ready. The plot thickens. Inter Kashi and Churchill Brothers square up in a fixture that’s sure to send sparks flying. #MGISL13 is set to witness a blockbuster! Watch #KSHICBSC live on YouTube, Sony Sports Network and #SonyLIV #WeAreOpen #MGISL https://t.co/0rLODn2jPZ — MG Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 27, 2026

Inter Kashi Still Waiting For First ISL Win

It has not been an easy start to life in the ISL for Inter Kashi. The club have managed just one point from their first five matches and are currently at the bottom of the table.

Their defence has been a major concern, with 13 goals conceded in those five games. Defeats against East Bengal and Sporting Club Delhi have added to their problems. Playing at home, Inter Kashi will hope to give their supporters something to cheer about and finally register their first win.

Churchill Brothers Also Under Pressure

Churchill Brothers have not had much to celebrate either. The Goan side started the season with a 2-1 win over Mumbai City FC, but things have gone downhill since then. They have suffered four straight defeats and are placed 10th with three points.

Head coach Dimitris Dimitriou will be hoping his players can stop that run. Both teams need points, but more importantly, they need a performance that can bring some confidence back into their campaigns. That makes Friday’s meeting an important one for Inter Kashi and Churchill Brothers.

Inter Kashi vs Churchill Brothers: Where To Watch Live?

Football fans in India can watch the match on the Sony Sports Network. For those who want to follow the action on their phones, laptops or other devices, the game will be available on SonyLIV.

The match will also be streamed on the official Indian Super League YouTube channel. This gives viewers another option to watch the contest online.

Inter Kashi vs Churchill Brothers: Match Details

Match: Inter Kashi FC vs Churchill Brothers SC

Competition: Indian Super League 2026-27

Date: Friday, November 27, 2026

Kick-off: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Balewadi Stadium, Pune

TV Telecast: Sony Sports Network

Online Streaming: SonyLIV and official ISL YouTube channel