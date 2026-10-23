Inter Kashi vs East Bengal FC, Indian Super League 2026-27: Preview and live streaming – All you need to know

Get the full preview and live streaming details of the match here

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Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

Defending champions East Bengal FC will look to make it two wins in a row in the Indian Super League 2026-27 when they visit the Ekana International Football Stadium to take on Inter Kashi FC at the later today.

The match will bring back memories of last season’s title-deciding clash when East Bengal defeated Inter Kashi 2-1 to win their maiden ISL title. Mohammed Rashid scored the decisive goal in that contest.

East Bengal started their title defence in style with a convincing 4-0 win over Churchill Brothers SC. They will now aim to carry that form into Friday’s match, although the team faces a busy schedule with an AFC Champions League Two fixture against Al-Seeb in Oman coming up next.

Head coach Antonio Lopez Habas confirmed that he would make a few changes to manage the workload but does not plan to make major alterations to his side.

“We will make a few changes, but not many. We have plenty of players ready to take their chance. Teams that want to win trophies must be prepared for a demanding schedule, and I hope we don’t suffer injuries that force us to change our plans,” Habas said.

Winger Bipin Singh will be one to watch after scoring twice as a substitute against Churchill Brothers. The goals could help him push for a place in the starting XI. Bipin stressed that players must make the most of their opportunities, regardless of when they enter the game.

Inter Kashi, meanwhile, will look to put up a strong fight after opening their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Odisha FC. Head coach Carlos Vaz Pinto has acknowledged the challenges of working with a small squad and limited preparation time but remains committed to his team’s style of play.

“We cannot change our idea of the game because of the opponent. We believe we can win,” Vaz Pinto said.

The coach also explained that his side had to use four wingers in the previous match because of a shortage of available midfielders. With the squad still building fitness and understanding, players have been asked to cover different positions when needed.

Defender Nischal Chandan backed the team’s approach and said the players continued to trust each other and the coaching staff despite a difficult build-up to the season. He admitted that the absence of foreign players could affect the side but remained confident that Inter Kashi could challenge East Bengal by sticking to their game plan.

East Bengal will start as favourites after their opening win but Inter Kashi will be keen to make life difficult for the champions.

When and where to watch?

The East Bengal FC vs Inter Kashi FC, Indian Super League 2026-27 match will be broadcasted live on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports network across television screens.