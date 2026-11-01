Inter Kashi vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2026-27: Preview and live streaming – All you need to know

Inter Kashi will look to address their defensive problems when they face FC Goa in ISL 2026-27. Both teams are searching for their first league win of the season, with Inter Kashi coming off a heavy 5-1 defeat against East Bengal, while FC Goa have registered two draws in their opening two matches.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/football/inter-kashi-vs-fc-goa-indian-super-league-2026-27-preview-and-live-streaming-all-you-need-to-know-8541247/ Copy

Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

Inter Kashi will take on FC Goa in an important Indian Super League 2026-27 fixture at the Ekana Football Stadium today from 7:30PM (IST) onwards. Both teams are searching for their first victory of the league campaign and will look to turn their fortunes around.

Inter Kashi are at the bottom of the points table with just one point from three matches. They have suffered two defeats and managed one draw so far. FC Goa, meanwhile, have collected two points from their opening two ISL matches, with both games ending in draws.

The hosts will be particularly keen to improve their defensive performances after conceding eight goals in their first three matches.

Inter Kashi began their campaign with a 2-0 defeat against Kerala Blasters before playing out a 1-1 draw against Odisha FC. However, their defensive problems were exposed in their previous match against East Bengal, where they suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat.

Head coach Carlos Vaz Pinto will hope the additional preparation time helps his players address their defensive issues.

“It was a very long week. When you lose, you don’t like a long week. You want to play again in a very short time. But at the same time, for us it was important because it’s only the third week of work. This gave us more time to recover and also to work on a few details that still need to work,” Pinto said.

The Inter Kashi manager also acknowledged FC Goa’s advantage in terms of fitness and match experience after their participation in international competitions.

Jitendra Singh will be an important player for the hosts as they look to improve their performances in midfield. The midfielder believes the team has a good group of Indian players and needs time to build better understanding.

FC Goa, meanwhile, will be determined to register their first ISL victory under head coach Gouramangi Singh. The Gaurs started their league campaign with a 1-1 draw against Chennaiyin FC before playing out another 1-1 draw against Sporting Club Delhi.

They also participated in the AFC Challenge League, where they registered a 2-1 victory against Fortis FC but suffered defeats against Regar TadAZ and Al-Qadsia, resulting in their elimination from the competition.

Gouramangi Singh has stressed the importance of respecting Inter Kashi and warned his players against taking their opponents lightly.

“We cannot just show up there thinking we’re going to win this match. That is the only mistake we cannot repeat against Kashi. They will give everything to collect points,” he said.

FC Goa could also welcome back several players, including Harsh Patre, Aakash Sangwan and Jorge Ortiz, subject to their fitness assessments.