Inter Kashi Vs Kerala Blasters FC, Indian Super League 2026-27: When, where to watch – All you need to know

Get the full preview and live streaming details of the Inter Kashi vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2026-27 match today

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Players in action during the ISL match between Kerala Blasters and East Bengal FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday, September 22, 2024. (Photo: IANS/Arun Chandrabos)

Inter Kashi will face Kerala Blasters FC in their opening match of the 2026-27 Indian Super League season at Balewadi Stadium in Pune on Sunday, October 11. Both teams will be looking for a win to start the campaign after changes to their squads and coaching setups ahead of the new season. The match is scheduled to kick off at 5:00 PM (IST).

Inter Kashi, who earned their place in the ISL after winning the I-League, will be looking to make an early impression in their first full campaign at this level. Portuguese coach Carlos Vaz Pinto will lead the side as they aim to compete against more established clubs in the league.

The club will play its home matches in Pune this season. That makes a positive result in the opening fixture important, as Inter Kashi look to build confidence and settle into life in the top flight. Their challenge will be to find the right balance between attacking with intent and remaining organised against a side with experience in the competition.

Kerala Blasters, meanwhile, begin a new chapter under head coach Ashley Westwood. The Kochi-based club endured a difficult 2025-26 campaign and will be keen to put that behind them. A strong start could help Westwood establish his approach and give the players confidence for the matches ahead.

The Blasters have a large fan base and will be under pressure to deliver better results this season. Their ability to manage possession, create chances and stay compact without the ball will be important against an Inter Kashi side eager to make its mark.

With both clubs having made changes during the off-season, the opening exchanges could be important. Inter Kashi will want to use their energy and motivation to put the visitors under pressure, while Kerala Blasters will look to draw on their ISL experience and avoid giving their opponents easy chances.

Neither side can afford to treat this as a routine fixture. For Inter Kashi, it is an opportunity to announce themselves in the league. For Kerala Blasters, it is a chance to start afresh and show signs of progress under their new coach. A win would give either team an early boost in a season where a good start could prove valuable

When and where to watch?

The Inter Kashi vs Kerala Blasters, Indian Super League 2026-27 match will be broadcasted live on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports network on television screens.