Inter Kashi vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2026-27: Preview and live streaming – All you need to know

Both teams will be looking to bounce back from opening match defeats and secure their first points of the season

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Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

Inter Kashi and Odisha FC will look to get their Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 campaigns back on track when they meet on Saturday, October 17. Both teams lost their opening matches and will be keen to collect their first points of the season. Inter Kashi suffered a 2-0 defeat to Kerala Blasters FC, while Odisha FC went down 2-1 against Punjab FC.

Inter Kashi showed some attacking promise in their first match but failed to make the most of their chances. Rosenberg Gabriel and Manvir Singh were involved in their attacking moves, but the team could not find the back of the net. Vibin Mohanan gave Kerala the lead in the 18th minute before Andre Green scored in stoppage time to seal the win.

Head coach Carlos Vaz Pinto will want his side to turn those promising moments into goals. Despite having limited time to work with his players, the Portuguese coach believes the team is ready to compete.

“We are ready to compete and we are targeting three points,” Vaz Pinto said. He also spoke about the progress his players have made in understanding his plans in both attack and defence.

Midfielder Hitesh Sharma will be another player to watch for Inter Kashi. The former Odisha FC player is adapting to a new role that allows him to operate between midfield and attack.

“This 9.5 position… I have had it for the first time, but I think I am learning and quite enjoying it,” Sharma said. His ability to link up with the forwards could be important as Inter Kashi look for their first win.

Odisha FC will also be eager to respond after their defeat to Punjab FC. They conceded inside the first minute but fought back through Thoiba Moirangthem, who scored with a header from a corner in the 15th minute.

Odisha stayed in the contest before Raphaël Messi Bouli scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to give Punjab a 2-1 victory.

Head coach TG Purushothaman has set his sights on a stronger campaign. “We have to fight for the top spot and not like last year,” he said. He also admitted that his new-look squad could need two to three matches to build an understanding.

Both teams will aim to improve their finishing and avoid mistakes as they look for their first points of the season.

When and where to watch?