ISL 2026-27: Alaaeddine Ajaraie brace helps NorthEast United FC to 4-1 win over Kerala Blasters FC

Alaaeddine Ajaraie scores brace as NorthEast United FC beat Kerala Blasters FC 4-1 in ISL 2025-26, Antonio Moyano and debutant Aman CK also on target at Indira Gandhi Stadium.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/football/isl-2026-27-alaaeddine-ajaraie-brace-helps-northeast-united-fc-to-4-1-win-over-kerala-blasters-fc-8537214/ Copy

Aman CK marks ISL debut with goal in NorthEast United's 4-1 win over Kerala Blasters. (Photo: ISL)

NorthEast United FC put on a brilliant show to beat Kerala Blasters FC 4-1 in their Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Sunday. Alaaeddine Ajaraie netted a brace, with Antonio Moyano and debutant Aman CK also scoring as the Highlanders cruised to a home win.

Ajaraie opened the scoring early and added another goal in the second half. Moyano netted just before the break and Aman came on as a substitute to score late on. Yansane gave Kerala Blasters the lead but NorthEast United reacted well to the goal and got back on top and took all three points.

Ajaraie gives NorthEast United an early lead

NorthEast United started on the front foot and broke the deadlock in the 15th minute. Eneko Satrustegui played a precise pass to send Ajaraie through on goal. The Moroccan forward got past Kerala goalkeeper Arsh Anwer before calmly finishing into the net.

The hosts continued to put pressure on the visitors. Jithin came close to extending the lead, but Arsh made a good save to push his header away from danger.

Kerala Blasters tried to fight back through Andre Green, whose attempt was blocked by Satrustegui in the 38th minute. Defender Amey Ranawade also failed to trouble NorthEast United goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh with an effort after receiving Adrian Luna’s cross.

Moyano makes it 2-0 before half-time

NorthEast United doubled their advantage deep into first-half stoppage time. Ajaraie collected the ball after his initial attempt was blocked and then set up Moyano in space. The Spanish midfielder finished the move to give the Highlanders a two-goal cushion at the break.

Kerala Blasters made two substitutions at half-time, bringing on Korou and Sandeep Singh in an effort to change the course of the match. However, NorthEast United continued to create chances, with Arsh denying Moyano and Jithin.

Kerala Blasters fight back, but Ajaraie strikes again

The visitors reduced the deficit around the hour mark against the run of play. Adrian Luna provided the flick, and Yansane finished with a low shot past Gurmeet to make it 2-1.

NorthEast United responded in the 70th minute. A poor clearance from Korou gave Ajaraie an opportunity near the edge of the penalty area. The forward curled his shot towards goal, and although Arsh got a touch, he could not keep the ball out. Ajaraie had his second goal of the night, restoring the hosts’ two-goal lead.

Debutant Aman CK completes the rout

Ajaraie and Jithin were later substituted, with Nikola and Aman CK entering the field. The change paid off as Aman scored in the 82nd minute after receiving a pass from Macarton, making it 4-1.

The late goal completed a strong display from NorthEast United, who showed attacking quality and made their chances count. But after conceding four goals they will need to be more solid at the back as they look to bounce back in their next game.