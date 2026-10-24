ISL 2026-27: Alaaeddine Ajaraie misses late Penalty as NorthEast United held by Odisha FC

NorthEast United miss late winner as Ajaraie hits post from penalty in 0-0 draw vs Odisha FC in ISL. Highlanders go top with 3-match unbeaten run in Bhubaneswar.

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Alaaeddine Ajaraie misses late Penalty as NorthEast United held by Odisha FC (Photo: ISL)

NorthEast United FC missed the chance to secure a late winner after Alaaeddine Ajaraie struck the post with a stoppage-time penalty in their 0-0 draw against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

The Highlanders dominated several attacking spells but could not find a way past Odisha’s defence and goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari. Ajaraie had the opportunity to snatch all three points in the final moments, but his effort from the spot hit the woodwork, leaving both teams to settle for a point.

The result extended NorthEast United’s unbeaten start to the season to three matches. The draw also took them back to the top of the standings, ahead of East Bengal, who remain just a point behind with a game in hand.

NorthEast United create early chances

NorthEast United started on the front foot and created their first clear opportunity in the fifth minute. Nikola Ninković met a well-delivered cross from Jithin MS, but his right-footed attempt was stopped by Tiwari.

Odisha responded soon after when Everton Nascimento tried his luck from around 35 yards. However, the long-range effort went wide of the target.

Ajaraie then came close to opening the scoring after getting on the end of a through ball and moving past his marker. The Moroccan striker found space to shoot, but Tiwari was again in the right position to deny him.

Despite the chances at both ends, neither side managed to break the deadlock before half-time.

Substitutions fail to produce a goal

Both teams made several changes after the break in search of a breakthrough. Odisha introduced Nandhakumar Sekar in the 67th minute, replacing Jeremy Zohminghlua.

NorthEast United responded by bringing on Parthib Gogoi and Ethyan González for Jithin MS and Ninković. Odisha later added Rahim Ali and Manuel Molina, while Redeem Tlang came on for Macarton Nickson for the visitors.

Imran Khan was also introduced for Lalrinfela Khiangte around the end of regular time. However, the changes did little to alter the scoreline as both defences continued to hold firm.

Ajaraie misses golden chance in stoppage time

NorthEast United pushed hard for a late winner and came close in the opening minute of added time when Moyano sent a curling effort narrowly wide after being set up by substitute Tlang.

The biggest moment arrived deep into stoppage time when Odisha defender Stephen Eze handled the ball inside the penalty area while defending a corner from Gogoi. Referee K. Ramdasan pointed to the spot, giving NorthEast United a golden opportunity to claim victory.

Ajaraie stepped up to take the penalty, but his shot struck the post and stayed out. It proved to be the final action of the match, ending NorthEast United’s hopes of securing a dramatic win and moving three points clear at the top.

Odisha, meanwhile, earned a valuable point after a determined defensive display, while NorthEast United were left to rue the missed penalty.