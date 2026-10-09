ISL 2026-27: Bengaluru FC coach Pep Muñoz opens up on Sporting Club Delhi challenge ahead of season opener

Bengaluru FC head coach Pep Muñoz expects a tough challenge against Sporting Club Delhi in the ISL 2026-27 season opener. Read the complete story for more details.

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ISL 2026-27: Bengaluru FC coach Pep Muñoz opens up on Sporting Club Delhi challenge ahead of season opener

ISL 2026-27: Bengaluru FC will start their 2026-27 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign against Sporting Club Delhi at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday, October 10. It will also be the first time for home fans to witness Bengaluru host the opening fixture of an ISL season.

The Blues will aim to start the new campaign with a win in front of their fans. Bengaluru finished fourth in the league last season with 23 points from 13 matches, recording six wins, five draws and two defeats. They ended the previous campaign with a 2-1 victory over Chennaiyin FC and will look to carry that form into the new season.

Bengaluru FC look to build on last season’s finish

The return of the full home-and-away format means Bengaluru will have the chance to make the most of home support throughout the campaign. Saturday’s game will be their first test as they look to improve on last season’s performance.

The squad has also seen some changes ahead of the new season. Spanish forward Borja Martínez, Portuguese defender Sandro Embaló, Argentine midfielder Manuel de Iriondo, Dutch centre-back Menno Koch and Montenegrin forward Mihailo Perović have joined the team.

Bengaluru have also extended the contracts of young Indian players Soham Varshneya, Vinith Venkatesh and Harsh Palande. Captain Sunil Chhetri will continue with the club for the 2026-27 season, bringing experience and leadership to the squad.

Pep Muñoz begins first full season in charge

Head coach Pep Muñoz will lead Bengaluru FC through his first full season after guiding the side to fourth place last term. He expects a tough contest against Sporting Club Delhi, who have recently played in two competitions.

Speaking ahead of the season opener, Bengaluru FC Head Coach Pep Muñoz said, “It’s been a long pre-season, and we are very excited that the league is finally starting. Delhi is a really strong opponent and it will be a tough game. They have the rhythm of competition after playing two competitions recently, and they have some really good foreign and local players. We know it will be a difficult game, so we need to be patient and manage it well. But we play at home, we have confidence in our preparation, and I feel we are ready to compete. We have prepared well and, especially at home with our supporters, we want to start the season in the right way.”

Midfielder Suresh Wangjam also spoke about the team’s preparations and the importance of beginning the campaign with a positive result.

“After a long and good pre-season, we’re excited to finally get the league underway. We got to know each other and understand what the coach wants from us during this time. We are really excited for the first game against Delhi and want to start the season strongly. It’s important for us to give everything and get a positive result in our first game.”

Bengaluru FC vs Sporting Club Delhi: Match Details

Bengaluru FC have announced tickets for the season opener from ₹99, giving fans an affordable way to watch the first game of the new campaign at the Fortress.

Match: Bengaluru FC vs Sporting Club Delhi

Date: Saturday, October 10, 2026

Kick-off: 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

Live Telecast: Sony Sports

Live Streaming: YouTube and SonyLIV

With home support behind them, Bengaluru FC will look to begin the new ISL season with a strong performance and three points.