ISL 2026-27: Bengaluru FC pull off stunning comeback against Sporting Club Delhi, Menno Koch scores 89th minute winner

Bengaluru FC came from behind to beat Sporting Club Delhi 3-2 in their ISL 2026-27 opener. Read on to know the full match report.

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Bengaluru FC player celebrate their 3-2 comeback win over Sporting Club Delhi in the ISL 2026-27 opener. (Photo: ISL)

Bengaluru FC began their Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 campaign with a 3-2 victory over Sporting Club Delhi at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday. The hosts came back from behind in the first half, with Menno Koch scored a late winner in the 89th minute.

Both sides wanted to attack in the season opener, but Bengaluru kept at it and got all three points in front of their home fans.

Borja Martinez gives Bengaluru FC the lead

Bengaluru started strongly, pressing high and using the pace of Ryan Williams and Ashique Kuruniyan to put pressure on the visitors’ defence.

Their efforts produced the opening goal in the 22nd minute. Debutant Borja Martinez received a pass from Williams before sending a left-footed shot into the bottom-left corner from outside the penalty area.

However, the hosts could not hold on to their advantage for long. Sporting Club Delhi responded four minutes later, with young midfielder Hnamte creating the chance for Rodriguinho to score from close range in the 26th minute.

The equaliser gave the visitors fresh confidence, and they soon turned the match around.

Sporting Club Delhi take the lead

Delhi went ahead in the 32nd minute after Juan Pena made a quick run into the box and delivered a dangerous cross. Bengaluru defender Koch accidentally turned the ball into his own net, handing the visitors a 2-1 lead.

Sporting Club Delhi carried that advantage into half-time, leaving Bengaluru with work to do after the break.

Martinez scores again to bring BFC back

Bengaluru continued to search for an equaliser in the second half and found it in the 75th minute. Martinez scored his second goal of the evening with another left-footed finish, this time from the left side of the penalty area.

Mihailo Perovic provided the assist as the Spanish forward made it 2-2 and brought the home crowd back into the contest.

Bengaluru pressed on in search of a winner with the momentum on their side. Substitute Soham Varshneya added energy to their attack and played an important role in the closing stages.

Menno Koch makes up for own goal

The decisive moment arrived in the 89th minute. Varshneya sent a cross into the box, where Koch rose above the defence and headed the ball into the net to seal a dramatic 3-2 win.

The goal completed a memorable turnaround for the defender, who had earlier put the ball into his own net to give Delhi the lead.

Sporting Club Delhi showed that they could compete with the hosts and created problems throughout the match. But the late burst from Bengaluru was the difference as they began their ISL campaign with a hard-fought win.