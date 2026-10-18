ISL 2026-27: Bipin Singh scores twice as East Bengal begin title defence with 4-0 win over Churchill Brothers

East Bengal began their ISL 2026-27 title defence with a commanding 4-0 victory over Churchill Brothers in Fatorda. Read on to know the full details.

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Defending champions East Bengal FC commanding 4-0 victory over Churchill Brothers. (Photo: ISL)

Defending champions East Bengal FC kicked off their MG Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 campaign in style as they thrashed Churchill Brothers 4-0 at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Sunday. Dani Ramírez, Edmund Lalrindika and substitute Bipin Singh, who scored twice late in the match, helped Antonio Habas’ side secure a convincing victory.

The result marked the biggest win of the season so far and gave East Bengal an ideal start to their title defence. Churchill Brothers, meanwhile, struggled to convert their chances despite showing attacking intent at different stages of the match.

Dani Ramírez gives East Bengal an early lead

East Bengal needed only two minutes to open the scoring. Dani Ramírez produced a brilliant free-kick from just outside the penalty area, sending the ball into the top-left corner with a left-footed strike. The early goal put the defending champions in control and forced Churchill Brothers to chase the game.

The home side responded by increasing the pressure and looking for an equaliser. Churchill Brothers carved out a few good opportunities and came very close to scoring with one effort hitting the woodwork. However, East Bengal’s defence stayed organised and prevented the hosts from finding a way through.

Edmund Lalrindika doubles the advantage

East Bengal extended their lead towards the end of the first half with a well-timed attacking move. David Hmar collected the ball on the left and held possession before delivering a pass into the box for Edmund Lalrindika.

Edmund made a timely run and finished past Churchill Brothers goalkeeper Sayad Kadir to make it 2-0. The goal gave East Bengal a comfortable advantage heading into half-time and left the hosts with plenty of work to do after the break.

Bipin Singh seals East Bengal’s big win

Churchill Brothers tried to create opportunities in the second half, but they could not make the most of their chances in the final third. East Bengal remained composed and protected their two-goal lead as the match moved into its closing stages.

Habas’ decision to bring on Bipin Singh proved important. The substitute made an immediate impact late in the game, scoring in the 85th minute with a superb curling effort into the top corner to put East Bengal 3-0 ahead.

Bipin then completed his brace five minutes later. PV Vishnu sent in a cross from the left, and the winger finished the move to make it 4-0 and seal all three points for the defending champions.

Churchill Brothers look to bounce back

East Bengal’s emphatic victory sends an early message to their rivals as they begin their campaign to defend the ISL title. Their early goal, organised defending and clinical finishing helped them control the contest.

Churchill Brothers had started their season with a 1-0 win over Mumbai City FC, but they will now look to recover from this defeat when they face Punjab FC next week.