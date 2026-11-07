ISL 2026-27: Carlos Fortes, Juan Pena and Rodriguinho fire SC Delhi to 3-0 win over Inter Kashi

SC Delhi beat Inter Kashi 3-0 in the Indian Super League in Pune on Saturday. Carlos Fortes scored early, Juan Pena doubled the lead, and Rodriguinho added a third late goal as Delhi secured all three points.

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ISL 2026-27: Carlos Fortes, Juan Pena and Rodriguinho fire SC Delhi to 3-0 win over Inter Kashi

ISL 2026-27: SC Delhi put up a brilliant show in the Indian Super League on Saturday. The visitors beat Inter Kashi 3-0 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune and took home all three points.

It was a proper team performance from Delhi. Carlos Fortes gave them an early lead, Juan Pena made it 2-0 late in the second half, and Rodriguinho finished the job with a third goal in the final minutes. Inter Kashi tried hard to come back into the game, but they just could not find a goal.

Delhi started the match on the front foot and got the reward very quickly. In just the sixth minute, Rodriguinho found Fortes inside the box with a smart pass. Fortes did not make any mistake. He finished from close range with his left foot and put the ball right in the centre of the goal. Delhi were 1-0 up.

After going behind, Inter Kashi tried to hit back. They got a few chances from set-pieces. Pratik Chaudhari and Leewan Castanha both went close with headers, but the ball did not go in.

At the other end, Delhi kept pushing. Rodriguinho tested Shubham Dhas with a strong shot from outside the box. Mohammed Aimen and Carlos Fortes were also involved in a few good attacking moves. Delhi looked sharp on the ball.

Just before half-time, Inter Kashi had their best chance to equalise. Pratik Chaudhari rose high to meet a cross and his header hit the post. It was so close, but the luck was not with the home side. The first half ended with Delhi leading 1-0.

In the second half, Inter Kashi came out with more energy. “They wanted to score an early goal and get back into the game. They created a few half-chances, but Delhi’s defence stayed strong.

Delhi, on the other hand, kept threatening on the counter-attack. Juan Pena missed a big chance from inside the box. It looked like Delhi would regret that miss.

But the visitors did not have to wait for long. In the 74th minute, Delhi finally doubled their lead. Manoj Mohammed put in a lovely cross into the box. Pena was in the right place at the right time. He met the cross with a header from the centre of the box and made it 2-0.

Inter Kashi were now fully under pressure. They pushed more men forward, but that left space at the back. Delhi took full advantage of it.

In the 88th minute, Rodriguinho put the final nail in the coffin. He made it 3-0 with a finish from his left foot. Rodriguinho played a great game throughout and it was a deserved goal for him.

In the end, it was a comfortable and convincing win for SC Delhi. The Phoenixes played smart football, took their chances, and kept a clean sheet. Inter Kashi will be disappointed, especially after that header that hit the post. But on the day, Delhi were simply the better team.