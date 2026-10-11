ISL 2026-27: Churchill Brothers beat Mumbai City FC 2-1 to begin campaign on a high

Churchill Brothers began their ISL 2026-27 campaign with a 2-1 win over Mumbai City FC. Gaurav Bora scored historic goal before Sebastian Gutierrez sealed the victory.

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Churchill Brothers’ Gaurav Bora celebrates after scoring a goal.

Churchill Brothers SC started their ISL Season 13 campaign with a 2-1 victory over Mumbai City FC at Fatorda Stadium on Sunday. Gaurav Bora and Sebastian Gutierrez scored in the second half to secure the win for the hosts, while Sergio Llamas netted a late penalty for the Islanders.

The victory was a special moment for Churchill Brothers, as Bora scored the club’s first-ever goal in the ISL. The hosts then added another goal late in the match to take control before Mumbai City managed a consolation strike in stoppage time.

Mumbai City starts on the front foot

Mumbai City looked to control the game from the opening minutes, keeping possession and trying to create chances through their passing. In the ninth minute, Wilmar Jordan set up Brandon Fernandes with a cross, but goalkeeper Sayad Kadir was alert enough to save Brandon’s right-footed effort.

Churchill responded quickly, with Vincy Barretto moving forward after the hosts cleared a Mumbai City corner. His attempt from the right side went just over the crossbar.

Mumbai City continued to look for openings through set pieces, while Churchill tried to threaten on the counter-attack. Wayde Lekay tested the goalkeeper with a long-range shot in the 37th minute, but neither side could break the deadlock before half-time.

Gaurav Bora makes ISL history

Churchill made a change at the break, bringing on Gaurav Bora for Alexander Yeoule. The substitution proved important as the defender gave the hosts the lead in the 57th minute.

“It’s for the badge, it’s for the people!” Gaurav Bora dedicates his goal and the win to the Churchill Brothers faithful! ❤️ #MGISL13 #CBSCMCFC #WeAreOpen https://t.co/fSimTF9Nbb — MG Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 11, 2026

Anil Gaonkar delivered a cross after a short corner, and Bora rose well to head the ball into the net. The goal gave Churchill their first-ever strike in the ISL and lifted the home side.

Churchill nearly doubled their advantage soon after, but Lekay’s curling effort from distance struck the crossbar. Mumbai City made three substitutions in the 62nd minute in an attempt to change the flow of the match.

Gutierrez seals Churchill Brothers’ win

Mumbai City struggled to find an equaliser as Churchill continued to defend their lead. The hosts then delivered another blow in the 86th minute.

Stendley Fernandes, who had come on shortly before the goal, played the ball to Sebastian Gutierrez inside the penalty area. Gutierrez finished the chance to make it 2-0 and put Churchill within reach of victory.

Mumbai City were handed a late opportunity to get back into the contest when Angu fouled Akash Mishra inside the box during stoppage time. Llamas stepped up and converted the penalty in the third minute of added time.

However, the goal came too late to change the result. Churchill Brothers held their nerve to win 2-1 in their first home game of the season while Mumbai City rued missed chances and a difficult start to their campaign.